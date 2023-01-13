My Dad the Bounty Hunter Boasts the Coolest ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’ Ever

Two kids — one voiced by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson — have always believed their dad was just an average dude. So it comes as a huge shock when they learn he’s actually, well… My Dad the Bounty Hunter. In other words, he’s an intergalactic badass, and space adventures galore await the lucky siblings in this new Netflix series.

The trailer is here, and it’s very cute.

Here’s the synopsis: “My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they’d better make it home before Mum finds out!”

My Dad the Bounty Hunter is created and executive produced by Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin; the voice cast includes Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, and Jamie Chung. It runs for 10 episodes and premieres February 9 on Netflix.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.