The Most Streamed Movies and TV Shows of 2022 in Australia

2022 was a big year for movies and TV shows and an even bigger year for streaming services. There were so many different things coming out that it was hard to keep up so it’s always interesting to see what was the most streamed movies and TV shows of 2022.

There were plenty of incredible titles that we got to watch on the big screen but in the age of 2022, most of these movies or shows didn’t gain traction until they hit streaming platforms.

It was also a year of pretty terrible movies too but we’ve already written about that.

JustWatch Australia gave us their yearly wrap-up data and now we finally know what everyone loved watching at home.

So here are the top 10 most streamed movies and TV shows of 2022, according to JustWatch.

Top 10 streamed movies of 2022

1. The Batman

It should come as no surprise that The Batman was the top-streamed movie of 2022.

We absolutely loved it and if you haven’t, for some reason, seen it we highly recommend that you do. Considering it’s over 3 hours long, watching it from your bed is optimal.

The Batman is currently streaming on Binge and Netflix.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably one of the biggest movies in the world and certainly one of the biggest Marvel releases.

I can’t imagine how many people streamed this as soon as it came onto streaming platforms.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently streaming on Binge.

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

Another massive Marvel release, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the more wholesome movies released last year.

Sure, it wasn’t the greatest movie ever made, but it makes for fun viewing nonetheless.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently streaming on Disney+.

4. Top Gun: Maverick

The resurgence of Top Gun’s popularity catapulted with the sequel film released last year.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest releases and unsurprisingly fourth on the most streamed movies of 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount+.

5. Everything Everywhere All At Once

This movie deserves every award. Truly a masterpiece of a film.

Being one of the most talked about movies of 2022, it’s no surprise it’s on the most streamed list.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently streaming on Binge.

6. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

I guess people liked this one a lot.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is currently streaming on Binge.

7. Jurassic World Dominion

We weren’t the biggest fans of this one but it seems like people loved watching it from the comfort and safety of their homes. Where there are no dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion is currently streaming on Binge.

8. Minions: The Rise of Gru

Incredible. Showstopping. Brilliant.

I am so glad to see Minions: The Rise of Gru on the list of the top-streamed movies of 2022. It was so wholesome.

The soundtrack is also incredible, for some reason.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently available on Prime Video.

9. The Northman

In fairness, I still haven’t watched The Northman but it’s had some incredible reviews.

It’s also got a stellar cast so it’s easy to see why this would be one of the most streamed movies of 2022.

The Northman is currently streaming on Binge.

10. Nope

Nope was one of my personal top 5 movies of 2022 so I’m glad to see everyone else thought it was great too.

Another Jordan Peele masterpiece, Nope is the most 2022 movie ever. Watch it and you’ll see what I mean.

Nope is currently available on Prime Video.

Top 10 streamed TV shows of 2022

1. Stranger Things

Arguably one of the biggest shows on the planet, Stranger Things released its incredible fourth season last year and I think just about everyone watched it.

It’s really no surprise to find this as the most streamed TV show of 2022.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.

2. House of the Dragon

If there’s one thing a Game of Thrones series can do, it’s become one of the most streamed TV shows in the world.

Although there was some division in reception, a lot of people loved House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Binge.

3. Euphoria

The second season of the hit Euphoria was one of the most anticipated shows I’ve seen in a while.

It also consumed social media every week an episode was released so it’s no shocking news it’s on the list of the most streamed TV shows of 2022.

Euphoria is currently streaming on Binge.

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Fighting against House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power proved it was a worthy contender.

A lot of people found joy in the prequel to the iconic films.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently streaming on Prime Video.

5. Wednesday

It was probably the biggest underdog but Wednesday proved it was one of the best by coming in at number 5 as the most streamed TV show of 2022.

That’s a huge achievement given it was only released towards the end of November.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

6. Severance

I don’t think many people expected Severance to be as good as it is, and boy is it good.

I’m actually struggling to wrap my mind around what’s actually happening but I still love it.

Severance is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

7. Better Call Saul

When Better Call Saul got added to streaming platforms and dropped its final season, it was the talk of the town.

To be honest, I expected it to be higher on the list of the most streamed TV shows of 2022.

Better Call Saul is currently streaming on Stan.

8. The Boys

The Boys is one of the best shows going around. It’s violent, it’s satirical and it has a surprising amount of social commentary in it. Plus it’s really funny.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.

9. The Walking Dead

Somehow, The Walking Dead made its way onto the most streamed TV shows of 2022.

Maybe that’s because the show is finally over. No more dead things walking.

All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead are available on Binge and Apple TV.

10. Bridgerton

Although not a very Gizmodo-adjacent TV show, Bridgerton still did well to maintain its status as one of the top Netflix shows. Even if it didn’t do as well as the first season did.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.

There you have it, the most streamed movies and TV shows of 2022, according to JustWatch Australia.

