Microsoft 365 Services, Including Outlook and Teams, Are Down Around the World

It’s not just you. Microsoft 365 services, including popular apps like Outlook and Teams, are down in countries throughout the world. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has rolled out fixes to address it.

According to reports from Downdetector, users started experiencing issues with Microsoft apps at about 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, which marks the start of the workday in many European countries. Microsoft determined the problem was related to a wide-area networking (WAN) routing change and implemented a fix at 4:31 a.m. ET.

“We’ve rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We’re monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect,” the company said on Twitter, the go-to virtual meeting place users flock to when something is down. Later on, it added that it had connected “the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

In a service status update, Microsoft listed the following services as being affected: Teams, Exchange, Outlook, Sharepoint, OneDrive, Microsoft Graph, Power BI, Microsoft 365 admin portal, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity, and Endpoint.

According to Reuters, the networking outage affected Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, Azure, which in turn took down a variety of the company’s work apps. The outlet reported that Azure services were impacted in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

At 7 a.m. ET, Microsoft reported that a majority of users were now able to access its services, adding that it was continuing to monitor the service’s recovery process. By 7:30 a.m. ET, Microsoft’s status page showed no incidents and stated that both Microsoft 365 services and Azure were available.