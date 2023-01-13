Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Trailer Unleashes the Dino-Mite Duo

Get ready to meet girl genius Lunella Lafayette and her partner in fighting crime — who just so happens to be a T-rex — in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The Disney Channel and Disney+ original animated series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne; it stars Diamond White (Empire) as Lunella, aka Moon Girl, and Fred Tatasciore (Bugs Bunny Builders) as Devil Dinosaur. The Marvel animated series is based on the comic book characters created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder with artist Natacha Bustos. Here’s our first look at the cutely bombastic series, which follows child prodigy Lunella’s adventures after she accidentally transports a T-rex into her world.

Considering that Lunella may just be the smartest character in the Marvel Universe, we know things are about to get adorably action-packed. I would have loved a show like this growing up, but hey — that’s not going to stop me from watching it now. Stylishly delightful with a unique animation style that resembles Into the Spider-Verse more than other Marvel shows we’ve seen, we can’t wait to see more of this series. There’s a good dose of heart and the strongest power of all (friendship, obviously) in this new trailer; it has us excited for the release of one of Marvel Comics’ most earnest and fun creations.

The official synopsis: “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 9 T T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.”

Watch Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on the Disney Channel February 10 and streaming on Disney+ beginning February 15.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.