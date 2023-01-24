M3GAN Is Now Str3aming, B3sti3s

With Tuesday’s Oscar nominations celebrating the best in film from 2022, it might be easy to forget today is also the day you can celebrate not just the best film of 2023 so far, but maybe one of the best ever. I’m talking, of course, of M3GAN.

OK, fine, we’re joking about it being that good, but M3GAN has absolutely taken over popular culture here at the start of 2023. Great reviews, massive box office, a sequel on the way, and even its very own Saturday Night Live parody sketch. And now, if you want to see what all the hype’s about (or want to watch it again), you can do just that, in the comfort of your own home.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN is now available to buy and rent on demand. That means Amazon, Apple, Vudu, wherever you buy or rent digital movies these days, you can get M3GAN right now, while it’s still in theatres. It was written by Akela Cooper (Malignant) from a story by Cooper and James Wan (Saw, Insidious) and follows a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) whose parents are killed in a terrible tragedy. That forces Cady’s aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) to care for her niece but, not being much of a mum, Gemma introduces Cady to her brand new creation, the artificially intelligent doll M3GAN, which stands for “Model 3 Generative Android.” Things… escalate from there; this is a horror film after all.

As of this week, M3GAN has grossed almost $US125 ($174) million worldwide and its sequel, M3GAN 2.0, is now in development with an eye on a January 2025 release date. Let’s face it. It’s her world, we’re just living in it, and tonight is as good a time as any to fire up your streaming device and find out why M3GAN is taking over the world.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.