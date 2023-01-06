LG Showcases Its Latest OLED Tech With a Subtle 260-Screen Display

LG has taken the opportunity to use the CES 2023 exhibition hall to display an understated, subtle screen or two.

Obviously, that was sarcasm, there are 260 of the bloody things.

The whole “wave” is actually quite impressive. Upon entering one of the exhibition halls, you’re presented with the screens that display an absolutely gorgeous loop of content perfect for showcasing OLED. All 260 screens are 55-inch LG OLED. Some are curved concave, others convex and there are a handful that are flat.

This LG display might be obnoxious, but I’m obsessed #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/8OnMskwZSY — Asha Bee (@ashabeeeee) January 6, 2023

This whole curving screen is something LG is really focusing on, using CES to also showcase its LG OLED Flex screen. With the Flex, you can go from a flat display all the way to a 900R curve, (and 20 stops in between) via the touch of a button.

LG always brings this to CES, but this year’s wall of OLEDs really highlight the power of what the company is bringing to market this year.

“Really, the reason we put it there is – obviously it’s a massive, impressive piece – but it’s our showcase TV technology,” LG Electronics Australia head of home entertainment marketing Tony Brown told Gizmodo Australia.

“We invented OLED 10 years ago in big screen TVs, we were the ones that commercialised it, brought into market, and it’s such an amazing technology.”

He’s not wrong. The self-lit pixels create perfect blacks, so perfect because to achieve the black, you actually turn every pixel off. And, with the background so perfectly black, the colours in front of it really pop.

“OLED technology was futuristic 10 years ago, it’s actually still futuristic now,” Brown said.

Videos or photos really don’t do this thing justice, which is a shame, because it really is incredible.