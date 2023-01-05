Jung_E’s New Trailer Reveals That in the Future, There Is Only Mum War

A battle of mother and country ensues in the post-apocalyptic near-future in Jung_E, the latest from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. And that’s quite literally an army of mums, modelled after the mother of a researcher at an AI lab. Amid a civil war, the new Netflix film finds a scientist coping with the loss of her heroic mother by… cloning her. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?

Watch the trailer below for the Netflix feature release!

It’s gripping and grotesque in the way of body horror and ethical compromise. The AI creation scenes don’t hold back and we’re fascinated by Yeon’s take on this alarming future. This sci-fi vision takes place in the year 2194, when people are living on shelters outside of our inhabitable planet, so it sorta makes sense that survivors would turn to their mums to save them: imagine if your mum was the terminator and she became the only hope for humanity.

I’m surprised this isn’t releasing on Mother’s Day. Instead, Jung_E debuts January 20 only on Netflix.