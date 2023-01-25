Is Monica Rambeau Already Being Teased as the New Captain Marvel?

Jonathan Frakes has thoughts on the still very mysterious Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover. Daredevil: Born Again gets a slew of intriguing new writers. Superman & Lois has found its new Lex Luthor in a Walking Dead star. And more, of course. Spoilers, spoil away!

Megalopolis

Deadline reports Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi passion project, Megalopolis.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

According to a new report from insider Daniel Richtman, actress Elizabeth Lali has been cast as the security guard, Vanessa, in the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

#YouNetflix actress Elizabeth Lail has reportedly been cast as Vanessa in Blumhouse's #FiveNightsAtFreddys movie



(@RPK_NEWS1)



Find out more information regarding the FNAF movie here https://t.co/HQZAkOw4g4 pic.twitter.com/qsSp66M2Ms — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) January 24, 2023

The Marvels

During a recent appearance on the Black Comic Lords (via Comic Book), Marvel comics writer Eve L. Ewing appears to have confirmed Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau may not go by her superhero name “Photon” in The Marvels in a very enigmatic way, implying the character may jump straight to the other moniker she used in the Marvel Comics universe, Captain Marvel. (Of course, she may also be implying that Marvel Studios demanded Ewing use the name Photon instead.)

Keep in mind, comics world, as y’all know, the publishing side and the MCU side do not communicate frequently, but we do sometimes. Let me put it this way, I’ll tell you this, I did not choose for her to be called Photon in this comic, I’ll tell you that. That is all I will say.

Wallace & Gromit

Comic Book reports a new, feature-length Wallace & Gromit movie is now in development at Aardman Animations, the BBC, and Netflix.

Blood

Michelle Monaghan kidnaps a doctor in a new clip from Brad Anderson’s latest horror film, Blood.

Superman & Lois

Deadline reports Michael Cudlitz has been cast as Lex Luthor in the third season of Superman & Lois.

Daredevil: Born Again

According to The Cosmic Circus, former Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Graine Godfree have joined the writing staff of Daredevil: Born Again. The outlet additionally reports Law & Order: Organised Crime’s Zachary Reiter and former practicing attorneys David Deige and Thomas Wong will also be writing episodes of the series.

The Dead Boy Detectives

Neil Gaiman promises the Dead Boy Detectives series is still in development at HBO Max.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Star Trek: Lower Decks

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via /Film), director Jonathan Frakes confirmed the Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover episode is “a flat-out comedy.”

It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they’re fearless over there, they take some really big swings on Strange New Worlds.

Quantum Leap

Ben helps a transgender student play high school basketball in the synopsis for “Let Them Play,” the February 6 episode of Quantum Leap.

Ben finds himself in 2012 in the midst of the Mendéz family as they help their transgender daughter, Gia, who dreams of playing on her high school basketball team. Magic and Jenn discover another piece of the puzzle of why Ben leapt in the first place.

[Spoiler TV]

The Winchesters

Finally, John has a vision of himself getting killed by a vampire in the trailer for “Cast Your Fate to the Wind,” next week’s episode of The Winchesters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcjV_S__SuwWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.