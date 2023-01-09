Apple’s Fourth-Generation iPhone SE Might Have Just Been Cancelled

In bad news for cheap phone lovers, it appears that Apple’s fourth-generation iPhone SE, the ‘SE’ indicating the budget-friendly range of Apple’s mobile devices, may have just been cancelled.

We were expecting the fourth-generation iPhone SE to come either in 2023 or 2024, with a similar aesthetic to the 2018 iPhone XR (as per leaker Jon Prosser), however, the newest leak on the internet indicates that the project has been cancelled altogether.

Word on the iPhone SE has been noticeably quiet up until now. Screen size and processor had been rumoured vaguely in the past, along with a potential release date, but now known leaker Ming Chi-Quo claims the phone has been put on ice.

“The supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been cancelled rather than delayed,” Ming Chi-Quo wrote on Medium.

“Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm’s, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4.

“However, the cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024.”

[Update] Qualcomm is the biggest winner of Apple’s cancelation of 2024 iPhone SE 4 / Qualcomm為Apple取消2024 iPhone SE 4的最大贏家https://t.co/5gSCGT7dAK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

This actually isn’t terribly surprising, considering that a rumour from last week indicated that a price drop was coming for the base-model iPhone 15.

With a price drop of around $US100 (or about $200 for Australians), it’s reasonable to expect that the phone would step on the toes of the iPhone SE at least a little.

The iPhone SE is billed on its budget, and Apple bringing a much more powerful device down to a cheaper (though admittedly still higher) price point could push users away from the SE device.

We did enjoy the iPhone SE from last year, which was the first SE to ship with 5G, so it’s unfortunate that there’s not going to be a follow-up.

It’ll be interesting seeing this shape up over the next couple of years. As an aside, Apple’s rumoured to be putting its VR headset on sale come June this year.