In the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania New Trailer, It’s Kang’s Time (Literally)

While Ant-Man is best known for being small, the latest trailer for Quantumania, the next instalment of the multi-generational, inter-dimensional Ant-Man and the Wasp series, has just released a new trailer showcasing how Scott Lang’s new foe is bigger than anything he’s faced before. (Metaphorically speaking.)

Seriously, the trailer is all about Kang, and how Scott gets quantumly entangled with the villain. There’s a ton going on — including the first look at MODOK! — but just watch it:

With Quantumania, director Peyton Reed is back to complete his no-longer-so-tiny trilogy. This third film picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) attempting to deal with his superhero life. He’s officially dating another superhero, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) is all grown up. In fact, it’s Cassie who, along with Hope’s parents Janet and Hank (Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas), figures out a way to communicate with the Quantum Realm, the mysterious, super-microscopic universe Janet was stuck in for decades and that the Avengers used to travel through time. There, they’ll meet Kang (Jonathan Majors) who recruits Ant-Man for a little job and, considering his name is in the title of that upcoming new Avengers movie, we have a feeling he doesn’t have the best intentions.

While Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have been more about introductions and place setting, this official kick-off to Phase 5 is ready to bring the unimaginable scope of the quantum realm and the multiverse together in ways the heroes of the MCU aren’t ready for, but that audiences are obviously clamoring for. We’ll have much more on Ant-Man soon.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.