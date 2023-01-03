I Took 12 Cars to 7-Eleven and All I Got Were These Stupid Photos

The Sheetz verses Wawa debate is one that has been raging as long as gas station coffee has been available. Here’s the thing, though. People who like either of those places best is wrong. The real correct answer to the best gas station chain debate is 7-Eleven. I have a deep passion for it, as you are about to see.

I’m sure most of you have seen this photo or one similar of a Maserati MC12 at a 7-Eleven parking lot. It gave me an idea: what if I did the same thing, but with the cars I’ve driven, and in a much shittier way. That’s how this post was born.

7-Eleven at night bas a real liminal space vibe to it. There’s something almost eerie. Maybe there are a few other cars in the parking lot, but for the most part it’s empty. The green, yellow and red colour scheme always seem to reflect the cars well. It just looks cool to me. Anyway, that’s enough yammering on my end.

Check out some of the very mediocre (if not bad) pictures I took of cars I’ve driven at 7-Eleven throughout the year.

2022 BMW M440i XDrive Gran Coupe

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

This is the photo that started my 7-Eleven car trend. I will always hold it dear to my heart.

2023 Land Rover Defender V8

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

God, I loved the Defender V8. Be on the lookout for a review to come in the new year where I profess my love to a wild extent.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

As much as I like the Defender V8, I do not like the X3 M Competition.

2021 Polestar 2

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

The Polestar 2 made me realise that EVs were truly viable. Also, who doesn’t love a good lightbar?

2023 BMW 840i Gran Coupe

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

That’s my girlfriend! She’s real.

2022 Subaru BRZ

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Google Maps said this was a 7-Eleven. Turns out it used to be a 7-Eleven. It was bought out and now just feels like a 7-Eleven. It was very odd. The liminal space got even more liminal.

2023 Acura Integra A-Spec

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Manually shifting the best stick shift in the world into the 7-Eleven parking lot.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

I used to take my 2000 Passat here when I was a teen. This is growing up, it seems.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Miat

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Look how goddamn fancy this 7-Eleven is. That’s just nuts.

2022 Toyota Prius

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Yes this photo is in the daytime. On press trips we rarely get time with the cars after dark. I was lucky enough to see a 7-Eleven on my drive route and made a beeline for it.

2023 Toyota Prius

Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

Luck struck twice on this trip! I’ve probably got the first picture in the world of a 2023 Prius at a 7-Eleven.