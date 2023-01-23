How Do You Solve a Rubik’s Cube?

We’re starting off Ask Giz in 2023 with a pretty general question, but one that’s sure to impress people at parties: how do you solve a Rubik’s cube? Let’s get stuck into it.

How do you solve a Rubiks cube?

Solving a Rubik’s cube involves a fair amount of strategy and understanding of algorithms. You don’t need to be an ultra-genius, but you do need to concentrate and keep your mind on the task.

You’ll need a fair understanding of object permanence and will need to recognise a long string of instructions to solve the cube.

We’re relying on Speedcube for this step-by-step guide, being a terrific resource for Rubik’s cube enthusiasts. Be sure to read the guide beforehand, just so you understand that problems may come up during the process.

If you’re a visual learner, Speedcube has a terrific series of videos on how to solve a Rubik’s cube in its step-by-step guide.

