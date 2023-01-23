How Do You Solve a Rubik’s Cube?

Hiya! Welcome back to Ask Giz, Gizmodo Australia’s special series where we answer questions of the weird and wonderful type, be it related to science, tech, health, gaming or just plain nerdy.
How do you solve a Rubiks cube?
Solving a Rubik’s cube involves a fair amount of strategy and understanding of algorithms. You don’t need to be an ultra-genius, but you do need to concentrate and keep your mind on the task.
You’ll need a fair understanding of object permanence and will need to recognise a long string of instructions to solve the cube.
We’re relying on Speedcube for this step-by-step guide, being a terrific resource for Rubik’s cube enthusiasts. Be sure to read the guide beforehand, just so you understand that problems may come up during the process.
- You need to start by finding the white centre piece, and keeping it on the top. Find the centre green piece and have it face you.
- You’ll then need to find the green/white edge piece, and align it to one of the places as shown in this image.
- Once this is done, rotate the cube, so that the white centre piece is still on top and a different centre piece is facing you (like with green earlier). Repeat the above steps until the white cross forms on the top.
- You will now need to complete the first layer corners. Similar to earlier, keep white on top with green facing you. Find the green/white/red corner piece without disturbing the white cross, as shown in this image.
- A problem may arise with this earlier step, where the corner is in the wrong place or the wrong way around. Just turn the cube so that the problem corner is in the top right, then move it to the bottom layer with the steps shown in this image.
- You will now need to repeat step 4 with a different colour to green. Do this by rotating the cube while keeping the white cross on top, with a new colour facing you.
- You will now need to complete the second layer. Keep white on top and find the green/red edge piece. If it’s on the bottom layer, follow the steps shown in this image.
- Depending on the pattern, you will now need to perform the steps shown in this image. You may encounter a problem where the edge piece you need is in the second layer, but is in the wrong position or is the wrong way around, in which case you should turn the cube so that the edge is in the front layer and then move the piece to the bottom row.
- Repeat step 7 and step 8 until the second layer is complete.
- Turn the cube over so that white is on the bottom and yellow is on the top. You’ll need to perform the steps shown in this image to get the yellow cross. Repeat the steps until you get the cross.
- Now, use the steps shown in this image to align the pieces in the right spots. If two pieces in the correct position are opposite each other, perform these steps again once and then perform these steps again.
- We will now put corners in the correct positions, as shown in this image. If one corner piece is in the correct position, turn the cube so that this corner is in the front top right position. Repeat this step until every corner is in the correct position.
- You may encounter a problem where none of the corners are in the correct position. Simply perform the steps in this image once with any colour facing you (but yellow on the top). With one piece in the correct corner, you can now proceed with step 12.
- Now to solve the Rubik’s cube, the corner pieces will now be turned. Keep the same side facing you, and perform the steps shown in this image until the yellow side of the corner piece is on top.
- With the same side facing you, rotate the top layer until the next corner piece to be rotated is in the top right position. Then repeat the steps in this image until the yellow side of the corner you are doing is on top. Continuing this should result in a complete cube.
If you’re a visual learner, Speedcube has a terrific series of videos on how to solve a Rubik’s cube in its step-by-step guide.
