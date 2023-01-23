How to Take a Screenshot on Any Kind of Laptop

Screenshots are one of the quickest ways to collect and share information of what’s happening on your screen. Whether it’s for a work project, an IT issue or even just to share some juicy gossip, knowing how to take a screenshot is extremely useful.

Depending on your laptop, the method can vary.

How to take a screenshot on a Windows laptop or PC

The simplest way is to press the Print Screen key on your keyboard. It may be shortened to something like Prt Scn on a laptop. This will capture all available screens, so if you have two, it’ll capture both.

If you just want to take a screenshot of your active screen (the one you clicked last), press Alt + Print Screen. To capture a specific part of the screen, press Windows + Shift + S and click and drag the area you’d like to capture.

The images are automatically copied to your clipboard afterwards, so make sure you paste them somewhere before taking another one.

How to take a screenshot on a MacBook

Pressing Shift + Command + 5 together on your Mac will open up the screenshot tool with a variety of options. You can capture the full screen (the shortcut is Shift + Command + 3) or a portion of the screen which you can click and drag (the shortcut is Shift + Command + 4). It also gives you the option to record the screen if you need to capture video.

Screenshots on Mac are saved directly to the desktop.

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Taking a screenshot on a Chromebook is as simple as pressing Control/Ctrl + Show Windows (the function key with a rectangle and lines). This will capture the entire screen. If you only want a part of the screen, you’ll need to press Shift + Control + Show Windows and then click and drag the area you’d like to capture.

Screenshots on Chromebook go to Downloads automatically.