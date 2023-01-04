Hisense Is Bringing Its Full ConnectLife Smart Home Hub Down Under

Hisense is banking on Australians fully embracing that connected home life, expanding its ConnectLife feature to its entire home appliance range in 2023.

Previously, ConnectLife was only available with Hisense’s range of air conditioners in Australia.

ConnectLife made its debut back in 2020. The idea behind it is to “connect everything” from major to small domestic devices from all Hisense Group Brands – Hisense, Gorenje, ASKO and ATAG. It’s basically the company’s proprietary smart home hub that aims to make managing your devices easier. It’s all controlled via an app.

“The addition of the ConnectLife app to the wider Hisense home appliance portfolio marks a significant step in Hisense’s commitment to delivering consumers nationwide the opportunity to create a seamless smart home,” Hisense says in a press release.

Making the announcement as part of CES 2023, Hisense said with new whitegoods models set to launch throughout the year, customers will be able to monitor and control their full Hisense family of products in one place, via the ConnectLife app.

ConnectLife will also get a few feature boosts, including Holiday Mode, which, as it says on the tin, will allow you – once you’ve cleared perishables out of the fridge – to save energy by powering the fridge section down to standby mode, while maintaining freezer function. ConnectLife’s Super Cool or Super Freeze modes also allow you to up or drop the temp of your fridge/freezer via the app.

Hisense Australia said it will announce the introduction of specific home appliance products throughout 2023. The ConnectLife app is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Hisense also announced a slew of new TVs, as well as a new laser. Gizmodo Australia got the opportunity to check out the company’s smart home tech at CES 2023 as a guest of Hisense.