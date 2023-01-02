From OLED to Standard 4K, Here Are All the TVs Hisense Is Bringing to Australia in 2023

It’s CES time, folks, and you know what that means? A bunch of announcements unveiling TVs that’ll be gracing our shores over the next 12 months. One company we’ve been watching closely is Hisense, and although they’re focusing heavily on their new ULED X 75- and 85-inch Mini-LED TV, they’ve also dumped a slew of other televisions for CES 2023.

While Mini-LED X technology puts Hisense’s new flagship model on a bit of a pedestal, the wider Hisense ULED range for 2023 is still pretty impressive.

Gizmodo Australia was lucky enough to visit Hisense’s CES 2023 keynote as a guest of the company, so from ULED X to 4K, here’s what was announced.

Hisense CES 2023 announcements

ULED X – UXAU

The star of CES 2023 for Hisense, the ULED X TV, offers up to 2,500 nits brightness for the 85-inch model and 1,500 nits for the 75-inch model and 200 smooth motion rate (SMR). Both models boast Hisense QLED Quantum Dot tech, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, is IMAX Enhanced and Dynamic Tone Mapping, as well as CineStage X 4.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and eARC.

Available in 75- and 85-inch models.

OLED TV – X9KAU

4K resolution, infinite blocks contrast with peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, OLED colour. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/10+, IMAX Enhanced and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Featuring 120Hz Game Mode Pro and 200 SMR. Sound wise, the X9KAU packs Sonic-Screen, multi-channel 3.1.2 surround, Dolby Atmos and eARC. You’ll also get Filmmaker mode and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as the other top-tier Hisense TV features.

Available in 65-inch.

OLED TV – X8KAU

Same as the higher-tier OLED, the X8KAU also has 4K resolution, infinite blocks contrast, but its peak brightness drops to up to 700 nits. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/10+, IMAX Enhanced and dynamic tone-mapping still feature, as well as 120Hz Game Mode Pro and 200 SMR. On sound, the X8KAU packs Dolby Atmos and eARC. You’ll also get Filmmaker mode and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as the other top-tier Hisense TV features.

Available in 55- and 65-inch models.

ULED Mini-LED Pro – U8KAU

The ULED Mini-LED Pro boasts up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, thanks to Hisense’s QLED Quantum Dot tech. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/10+, IMAX Enhanced and dynamic tone-mapping feature with the U8KAU, too, but just as with the UXAU, you’ll get 1,44Hz Game Mode Pro. 200 SMR, multi-channel 2.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and eARC all feature, so does Filmmaker mode, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Sports Mode.

Available in 65- and 75-inch models.

ULED Mini-LED – U7KAU

The U7KAU is much the same as its brother, but peak brightness is topped at 600 nits. SMR drops to 100, but everything else is on-par with the U8KAU.

Available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch models.

Mini-LED 4K TV – U6KAU

Hisense’s 2023 Mini-LED 4K TV, meanwhile, is powered by QLED Quantum Dot tech, boasting 600 nits of peak brightness, 100 SMR, Dolby Vision and HDR10/10+, Game Mode Plus and Dolby Atmos sound.

Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models.

4K TV – A7KAU

The 4K TV offers “super contrast” and a wide colour gamut. It’s Hisense’s more budget-friendly CES 2023 TV drops.

Available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models.

Smart TV – A4KAU

Last of its CES announcements, Hisense’s Smart TV drops a lot of the bells and whistles, but you’ll still get Full HD, Game Mode, 50 SMR and DTS Virtual:X sound.

Available in 32- and 40-inch models.

All Hisense TVs featured during CES have the company’s proprietary operating system, VIDAA, offer Alexa, Google and VIDAA voice assistants. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.