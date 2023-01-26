Here’s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland

This week, Gizmodo was invited to preview Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway — Disney Parks’ latest attraction — just in time for the Disney100 celebration, which kicks off at the Disneyland Resort this week.
Come with us as we take you on a sneak peek of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new ride in Toontown at the original Disneyland park. Inspired by classic cinema, this attraction differs slightly from its Disney World Hollywood Studios counterpart, giving Mickey a hometown feel in his cartoon world. Read along for more sights inside the theatre, featuring a delightful, alternate canon franchise of familiar Disney films with a twist — and some out-of-this-world prop work, too!
Hocus Pocus Mash-Up
Two words: Halloween special.
More Movie Mash-Ups
Imagine if Disney did shorts like this, and in the animation style of the original eras.
The Feisty Ducks
Disney really should make these. It already has a platform for them — and it could go all ‘90s-era animation with this one!
High School Goofical 3
If this doesn’t happen, we will riot (and by “we,” I mean the two writers at Gizmodo who are dedicated High School Musical and A Goofy Movie fans). Yes, we mean all three movies and at least one of them has to feature Powerline.
The Scroogiest Millionaire
The DuckTales origin, maybe.
The Mouseketeer
I would for real watch this.
The Chipmunk Trap
Someone make this one into a Disney+ movie too.
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
A true classic. You’re either a Mickey’s Christmas Carol or a Muppet Christmas Carol fan. Which is it?
Jack and the Beanstalk
The props are giant!
Beanstalk!
If you’re around this one long enough, it has sound effects.
Mickey Through the Years
What a fun tribute!
Minnie Mouse Remembered
I love that they featured Carried Away (among various others), the last Mickey Mouse short in which the great Russi Taylor voiced Minnie Mouse before her passing. This and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway were her last outings and are both incredible high notes for the beloved icon.
Hot Dog!
This is ridiculous but I relish it.
Silly Symphonies: The Skeleton Dance
Someone was willing to give an arm (and probably a leg, too) to be in the display.
Historical Easter Eggs
This is just so clever. Note all the little nods to various cartoons.
Mickey’s Birthday Cake
We were still tempted to eat it.
It’s a Mickey Birthday Suit
The celebration outfit!
Mickey Mouse Disco
It was an era for Mickey and Disco Duck-ing.
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
More “set pieces” pulled from the Toon world.
The Prince and the Pauper
So many iconic looks through the ages.
The Show’s About to Start
Not an ordinary cartoon but perhaps a portal to the other side… of Toontown.
All Aboard!
Conductor Goofy seems legit.
Nothing Can Stop Us Now!
After a whirlwind cartoon adventure we’re taking in the sights, which you can check out when the new family friendly attraction opens January 27 at Disneyland (or the already operating one at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios).
The One and Only Walt Disney
He loved trains!
The End
Jump out of the cartoon world and back into the real one!
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disneyland on January 27.