Grab Your Helmets and Let’s-a Go Into This Week’s Toy News

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular weekly round up of the latest toy news on the internet. Kick off the week with a trio of Star Wars Lego helmets, another Beast Wars classic making its way to Rise of the Beasts, and a supersized TMNT Krang. Check it out!

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh), Captain Rex, and Clone Commander Cody Helmets

To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Genndy Tartakovsky’s original Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, Lego debuted several new additions to its buildable helmets collections, including a third design from the original trilogy. The $US70 ($97), 766-piece Clone Commander Cody helmet features the Phase I design introduced in the Star Wars prequels, while the $US70 ($97), 854-piece Captain Rex helmet is based on the Phase II armour design which is closer to the iconic Stormtrooper helmets from the original trilogy. The $US70 ($97), 670-piece Leia (Boushh) helmet is, of course, based on the disguise worn by the princess when rescuing Han Solo from Jabba’s Palace in ROTJ. All three new helmets are available for pre-order now, with shipping starting on March 1.

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Voyager Class 98 Cheetor

It seems like Hasbro is going to slowly and steadily reveal its Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toy line one by one until the film hits theatres in June. This week we get our first look at the 6.5-inch Studio Series Voyager Class Cheetor, which goes from robot mode to what looks like an adequately posable cheetah in 24 steps. It’s available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse for $US35 ($49), with shipping expected to start on April 1.

Image: Mattel

Mattel Fisher Price Little People Seinfeld Collector Set

Whaaaat’s the deal with collectible figurines? Mattel continues to make a compelling case to skip the Funkos with its Little People Collector line. Once a staple of toddler playrooms, these are now worthy of a spot in a display case, with the cast of NBC’s Seinfeld being the latest addition. The set includes Jerry holding a microphone, Elaine in a floral skirt, Kramer holding a drumstick — presumably from Kenny Rogers Roasters — and George enjoying a formerly discarded éclair, in packaging that looks like Jerry’s apartment. It’s available now from Amazon for $US25 ($35).

Image: JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific The Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theatres in April, it feels like Nintendo is cutting it close with its merchandising efforts for the film. This week JAKKS Pacific, which has been churning out solid Nintendo toys for a few years now, revealed a new collection of “posable figures, accessories, playsets, plush, and a super cool RC from the movie” that won’t be fully revealed until they hit store shelves starting February 26. The company did release an image of a new five-inch figure line based on the film’s main characters which include accessories and “realistic acrylic eyes,” which promises to make Toad’s dead stare look even creepier.

Image: The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN XL Krang with Android Body

The Loyal Subjects finally brings one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles weirdest baddies to its 1:15th-scale TMNT BST AXN collection with Krang inside an eight-inch version of the Android body Shredder built to help the alien not only get around, but also fight the turtles. The Krang figure includes an alternate set of posable arms and is completely removable, while his Android body boasts 31 points of articulation and swappable blaster, drill, axe, and sword hands. It’s available for pre-order now for $US35 ($49) from BigBadToyStore, with shipping expected in early February.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.