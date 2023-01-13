Ghosts Will Return to Scare Up a Third Season

The current TV landscape is packed full of high-profile witches, vampires, werewolves, and zombies — and now there’s word that another supernatural series will continue to haunt the airwaves for another season. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts has just been renewed for a third instalment.

This news comes from Variety, which reports that Ghosts — based on the BBC series of the same name, which premiered in 2019 and is still in production — has been such a hit that the renewal isn’t a surprise. Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar star as a couple who realise the run-down mansion they’ve inherited, and intend to transform into a bed and breakfast, is chock full o’ ghosts from various eras throughout American history, all played by Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations,” CBS entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told Variety. “From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our ‘Ghosts’ even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

Variety also notes that Ghosts is just one of four primetime comedies on CBS’ current schedule, so that speaks even more to the network’s confidence in its spectral hit. Season two of Ghosts is currently airing; there’s no date on when season three will arrive.

Correction: This post has been updated to note that season two of Ghosts is still airing.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.