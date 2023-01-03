Get a Sneak Peek at Star Trek: Prodigy’s Extras-Stuffed Home Release

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD today, and Gizmodo has a first peek at one of the special features. The animated series is aimed at younger Trek fans — that’s why it streams on both Paramount+ and Nickelodeon — but that doesn’t mean grown-ups (especially Janeway fans!) can’t also enjoy it.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series: “Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

The home release features, obviously, each episode from the first season’s first half, as well as “never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive cards featuring key art from the series.” Here’s a glimpse of that bonus content, featuring Prodigy star Angus Imrie giving us some insight on his character, Zero — the ship’s medical officer. They’re an alien lifeform with some very sci-fi quirks that render them, as Imrie explains, a bit “socially clunky.”

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 episodes:

Lost and Found, Part I

Lost and Found, Part II

Starstruck

Dreamcatcher

Terror Firma

Kobayashi

First Con-tact

Time Amok

A Moral Star, Part 1

A Moral Star, Part 2

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD; the second half of season one just wrapped up at the end of December, so you can continue your binge on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.