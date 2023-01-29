Fox Renews Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers Through 2025

Springfield’s sticking around for a little longer, as Fox has renewed The Simpsons more seasons.

Revealed earlier in the week, Matt Groening’s animated series was granted a two-season order that’ll run through 2025. If you haven’t been keeping track, this’ll make seasons 35 and 36 for the series; an episode count wasn’t given, but nearly every previous season has had 22 episodes a piece. As of this past New Year’s, the show has aired 740 episodes, and season 34 will return on February 19 to complete its run.

Fox also granted two-season renewals to fellow long-running series Family Guy (seasons 22 and 23) and Bob’s Burgers (14 and 15). Like Simpsons, their episode counts are pretty impressive: Family hit 400 episodes earlier in the month, and Bob’s will hit episode 250 when it returns from holiday break. It’s been a while since I’ve kept with any of the three shows, but it sounds like all of them have been good with their current seasons, particularly Family Guy. Fox’s scripted TV president Michael Thorn seems to agree; in a press release, he said the renewals “proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Of course, it also helps that all three shows have been extremely profitable for Fox and Disney’s two streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. Because of their success, Fox has managed to launch other animated series like The Great North and incoming series Grimsburg starring Jon Hamm and Krapopolis from Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. Chances are Fox will keep its long-running shows around until their creators finally decide to call it quits or walk away…then again, given that The Simpsons has been on so long that it’s the longest-running primetime series in history, that may not be the case.

[via Deadline]

