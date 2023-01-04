Foundation Shares a Lee Pace-Laden First Look at Season 2

Apple TV+ had no easy task in adapting Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic Foundation, so while critical reactions to season one were mixed, the fact that it became a hit for the streamer is impressive. Season two arrives this summer, but today there’s a first look at what’s to come — including some Lee Pace eye candy, for those of us here for that sort of thing.

The official description: “Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

The cast of the series, which is showrun and executive produced by David S. Goyer, includes Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. The season two cast expands — a lot — to include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon).

Season one of Foundation is now streaming on Apple TV+; season two arrives this summer.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.