Everything Everywhere Got (Nearly) Every Oscar Nomination

The 95th Academy Award nominations are here, and while there aren’t any big surprises, Michelle Yeoh and Everything Everywhere All at Once continued to receive their justly deserved due.

Yeoh was, of course, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Everything Everywhere All at Once was announced as a potential Best Picture. Everything also picked up nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Score, and more. The equally beloved Ke Huy Quan is in contention for Best Supporting Actor, but the closest thing to a pleasant surprise is that Stephanie Hsu was nominated alongside Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress. Hsu hasn’t racked up much attention for her stellar performance in the movie, so it’s great to see her get recognised.

Much like at the Golden Globes, Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the only time a Marvel Studios film has had an actor up for one of the four big acting awards. Bassett actually won the Golden Globe, so there’s a decent chance she’ll be Marvel’s first win in these categories as well.

Finally, RRR’s delightful “Naatu Naatu” was nominated for Best Song, meaning it’ll be performed at the awards ceremony. That, if nothing else, will be a hell of a reason to tune in.

Here’s the full list:

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Turning Red (Pixar)

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Costume Design

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

Everything Everywhere All at Once(A24)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)

Best Live-Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

“Ivalu” (M&M Productions)

“Le Pupille” (Disney+)

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Whale”(A24)

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Batman”(Warner Bros.)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Living (Sony Pictures Classics)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once”(A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Short Film

“The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water”(20th Century Studios)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”(Marvel Studios)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale”

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

