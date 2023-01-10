Enter the Grid on Tron Lightcycle / Run in April at Disney World

The Tron franchise continues at Disney Parks — in attraction form, that is. Walt Disney World’s long-awaited Tron Lightcycle / Run debuts in the Magic Kingdom on April 4. It’s the second version of the ride, the first being the Shanghai Disneyland attraction which opened with the park back in 2016.

The ride is inspired by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski’s 2010 sequel to 1982’s Tron. Tron: Legacy followed its predecessor in becoming a cult film, thanks in no small part to the immaculate score by Daft Punk. The upcoming attraction will feature all the best needle drops from the film — and if it’s anything like the Shanghai version, the twin coaster looks to be a very similar gateway to the digital frontier.

Here’s the teaser for the ride with the date announcement!

Tron Lightcycle / Run has been a hugely anticipated update at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. Originally it was slated to open in 2021 as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations but got delayed due to covid. It’s now opening right on time for Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will be taking place across all of the studio’s platforms, theatrical releases, and worldwide theme parks starting January 27 at the Disneyland Resort.

Image: Disney Parks

TRON Lightcycle/Run opens April 4.

