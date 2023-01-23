Did Anyone Call for a Web Slinger or Egg Dropper in This Week’s Toy News?

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of all the coolest nerdy toy news — now on Mondays! This week, we’re taking a look at Michelle Yeoh’s plastic Transformers debut. Also, the perfect collector action figure comes with a Toy Story twist, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’s coolest rides get very tiny.

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 97 Airazor

After securing a Golden Globe win for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, it’s almost certain that Michelle Yeoh will be taking frequent trips to the stage when awards show season rolls around next year for her work in the upcoming Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts, in which she voices Airazor. For those who can’t wait for the film, Hasbro’s Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 97 Airazor is now available for pre-order for $US25 ($35), with shipping starting on April 1. The figure goes from robot to peregrine falcon mode in 23 steps, and includes a pair of photon blaster accessories.

Image: NECA

NECA Gargoyles Steel Clan Robot

NECA’s Gargoyles line gives you some baddies to beat up with its new Ultimate Steel Clan Robot, turning David Xanatos’s mechanised henchmen into an eight-inch behemoth. As well as an extra set of folded wings, the figure features a bendable tail, two sets of extra alternate hands, two gauntlet blasters, and a series of FX parts to create the effect of it blasting off to fight the Gargoyles. The Steel Clan Robot will cost $US38 ($53), and is due in June. [Toyark]

Beast Kingdom Toy Story 2 Al McWhiggin

Like the original Lego movie painting AFOLs (adult fans of Lego) in a less than positive light, Pixar and Disney’s awful caricature of toy collectors in Toy Story 2 still doesn’t sit well with us. Despite how the character was portrayed, Al McWhiggin was doing important work preserving collectible toys for future generations to enjoy, and deserves an action figure as much as Buzz or Woody. Beast Kingdom finally delivers exactly that with this seven-inch Al featuring 16 points of articulation, two swappable face sculpts, real fabric clothing, a PVC chicken suit, and toy versions of Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, and Stinky Pete. It’s available for pre-order now for $US100 ($139), with availability expected in November.

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man

The PlayStation Spider-Man swings back into the Marvel Legends line with a new figure, ostensibly tied to the upcoming Spider-Man 2, but really, it’s just a much better version of the previous Advanced Suit release. Based on the body used for the Renew Your Vows two-pack last year, the new version of the PS Spidey includes two sets of hands — one pair of fists, one pair of thwips — as well as a series of web FX parts so he can swing and punch bad guys to his heart’s content. Costing $US35 ($49), the figure is due out this summer.

Image: Jada Toys

Jada Toys Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nano Hollywood Rides

Micro Machines are technically back in stores again, but the current offerings pale in comparison to what was available when the toy line was at its peak popularity decades ago — everything from teeny-tiny Star Wars AT-ATs, to itty-bitty Klingon Birds of Prey. That’s probably why we have a soft sport for Jada Toys’ Nano Hollywood Rides which are, for all intents and purposes, Micro Machine-esque versions of iconic pulp culture vehicles. The new TMNT three-pack, available for pre-order now for $US9 ($12), includes a mini Party Van and Turtle’s Blimp, but we’re only here for that tiny version of the fantastically absurd Technodrome.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.