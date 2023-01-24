Covet This Bizarre E.T. the Extraterrestrial Merch From Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan has long outdone both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Parks and Resorts in Orlando on both the cute merch and foodie game. Whether it’s Minions, Jaws (look up the Jaws hot dog pocket), Nintendo, Chucky, Casper, Back to the Future, or E.T. the Extraterrestrial — the the adorable and intricate factor is always unmatched. This cute but ugly weird line of E.T. merch that just came out is perfection, and we want it all.

Behold!

Pull His Finger

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

No, really… it’s to measure things. What were you thinking?

The Gertie Fit

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

This iconic E.T. drag look is a moment.

E.T’s Hand Over Your Shoulder

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

He’ll be right wherever you are.

Tip to Tip

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

I would just endlessly be tapping my feet so they meet.

It’s Fashion Fandom!

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

These are perfect, I don’t care how weird they are. These earrings are a statement.

E.T.-Touille

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

Will E.T. on my head control my movements?

“Be Good” at Work

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

Hands down my personal favourite item, “be good” on the go with your tech! We don’t have things like this at our Universal Studios and it’s unfair — I love merch that’s both cute and useful.

The Case of the Pencil Case

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

OK, this one looks normal until you realise there’s an alien sticking feet first out of a flower. That’s a choice, a mystery… perhaps E.T. said “There can only be one.”

Cheeto Finger

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

Otherwise a perfectly cute version of E.T., but the light up finger reminds us of eating cheesy snacks.

Wipe Away the Cheese

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

These work with clean up after snacks. The design elicits some questions. What is E.T.’s favo “rite” besides imprinting on children to survive on planet Earth? Kidding aside, these little practical towels make so much more sense than merch in the states. We love a functionality moment.

E.T. Bed-Headed

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

A sight to be excited to wake up to.

Retro Dishware

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

Look at the nostalgic colour palette of these dishes — and the all-knowing affirmation to “Be Good” from E.T., because we know he’s watching and feeling what you’re seeing and feeling.

Life-Sized E.T.

Image: Universal Parks and Resorts

This plush beats out E.T. plushes we’ve seen at Universal Studios Orlando in realism, and it’s true to size for the Amblin toy collector. It totally won’t be creepy at night in the dark.

For even more of the E.T. merch line (including that E.T. in a bike basket sculpture in the first image), visit the official page on the Universal Studios Japan website and be warned that these items are only available in the Osaka theme park in Asia. So you’ll have to plan a trip to get a chance at nabbing any of the above!