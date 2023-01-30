Keep Your Internet Plan Cheap With the Best NBN Plans Under $60

When it comes to NBN plans, not everyone has the same needs. While some people require an internet connection with the fastest speeds possible, others pick their NBN plans a bit more economically. If you’re looking to grab an NBN that won’t feel like you’re paying for more than what you need, then we’ve collected the cheapest, entry-level NBN plans that are currently available.

Here’s what paying $60 per month will get you when it comes to NBN plans.

The best NBN plans for under $60 per month

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

If you’re on the prowl for a more affordable NBN plan, you’ll typically need to make a compromise or two. The easiest way to bring down your monthly bill is by choosing a slower download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans.

In terms of the cheapest option available, SpinTel will give you unlimited data and a typical evening speed of 20Mbps for $44 per month for your first six months, and then $49.95 per month thereafter. While this plan is slower, it’s not a bad pick if you’re set on paying under $50 for an internet connection.

If you’re looking for a cheaper NBN plan without such a step post-deal increase, Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave as soon as your discount runs out.

Exetel is also offering a similar introductory deal for new customers, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months and then $64.95 per month thereafter. In terms of evening speeds, Exetel is reporting 25Mbps.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, Aussie Broadband has an NBN 25 option for $60 per month, with typical evening speeds of 24Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, there aren’t quite as many providers to pick from. And in every case, these plans only sneak below the threshold due to promotional pricing that expires after your first six months. For the most part, these plans are contract-free, however, so you’re free to swap to a different provider after your discount runs out.

Dodo has the cheapest plan at $53.85 per month for your first six months. However, Dodo’s plan will jump up to $75 per month after the offer period expires. At that price, you could be grabbing a discounted NBN 100 plan instead.

Exetel is currently running a similar introductory offer where you’ll only pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $74.95 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans – both when discounted and at full price. They’ll charge you $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around, making it great value in the long run.

Tangerine is also a good choice for a cheap plan. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with Tangerine’s NBN 25 offering, this plan has a 14-day risk-free trial.

All of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making all of these NBN plans ostensibly congestion-free.

If you don’t think an NBN 50 connection will suit your needs, you can check Gizmodo Australia’s roundup of the best NBN 100 plans under $80 per month here.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. We’ve updated this article with current information.