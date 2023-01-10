New Year, New NBN Plan: The Cheapest Deals for Every Speed Tier

The new year is finally here, and it’s as good a reason as any to upgrade your NBN connection. While bumping up your internet to something a bit faster does usually mean paying a bit more (especially if you’re jumping up speed tiers), that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks in the process. If you’re on the hunt for a cheap NBN plan, there are a fair few plans available that’ll give you a speedy connection at a discount price.

When it comes to NBN providers, Australians are flushed for choice. Here are some of the cheapest NBN plans across the four main NBN speed tiers, as well as some more affordable options for NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap NBN 1000 plans” is a bit of an oxymoron. Unsurprisingly, you have to pay for the privilege of a gigabit internet connection.

MyRepublic has the cheapest plan at the time of writing, where you’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s more affordable than most NBN 1000 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350, which is a touch faster than the 250Mbps baseline that many NBN 1000 providers report.

Tangerine has a plan for $99.90 per month for your first six months, but this jumps to $129.90 per month after the promotional period expires. It’s worth noting that Tangerine doesn’t currently have data available for its NBN 1000 plans’ typical evening speeds.

If you want a connection that’s a little bit faster, TPG reports typical evening speeds of 450Mbps and will set you back $114.99 per month for the first six months, and then $144.99 per month thereafter.

For a slightly cheaper price, Superloop has typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan will cost you $114.95 per month for your first six months, but this jumps to $139.95 per month after the promotional period expires. Superloop’s plan does however have a 3TB cap. If you go over this, you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps for the remainder of the month.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 plans aren’t exactly cheap, but there are still cheaper options if you’re wanting to get download speeds as fast as 250Mbps.

Tangerine currently has your cheapest option, where you’ll pay $79.90 per month for your first six months and $109.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine has typical evening speeds of 205Mbps.

MyRepublic is a tad more expensive, billing $89 per month for your first six months and typical evening speeds of 200Mbps. MyRepublic’s NBN 250 plan will set you back $99 per month after this discount period ends, making it one of the cheapest full-price plans in this speed tier.

If you connect to Exetel‘s NBN 250 plan, you’ll only pay $94.95 per month for the first six months, before it jumps up to $114.99 per month. Exetel has typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

NBN 250 plans are only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans have upload speeds of 20Mbps, but some providers still offer NBN 100 plans with 40Mbps of upload. Aussie Broadband and Superloop have 100 / 40 plans, but these tend to cost an extra $10 per month.

If you’re after one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around, Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $64.95 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, which means you should never encounter congestion.

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available at $62.90 for the first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine’s plans come with a 14-day risk-free period. If you want to leave within your first fortnight, you’ll get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you pick one up at sign-up, but you’ll keep the device, and it will work with other providers.

Dodo is up next, billing $63.85 per month for the first six months you’re connected. After this discount period ends, Dodo’s monthly price will jump up to $85 per month.

MyRepublic is also offering an NBN 100 plan for $69 per month for your first six months, and then $79 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is currently offering a similar deal where your monthly bill will be $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

If you’re looking to stick with a long-term provider, MyRepublic’s non-discounted price is cheaper than SpinTel’s. However, its NBN 100 connection only has slightly slower evening speeds of 93Mbps, while SpinTel is reporting 100Mbps.

Superloop has an NBN 100 promo of its own and is just 5 cents per month more expensive than Tangerine. You’ll pay $69.95 per month for your first six months, and then $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop has typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 plans tend to be the best value NBN plan option, offering much faster speeds than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. Expect download speeds of up to 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps.

Again, Dodo has the cheapest plan available in this speed tier at $53.85 per month for the first six months but then increases to $75 per month. This plan is contract-free, so you’re able to jump from Dodo to another provider once that discount period ends.

Exetel is a hair more expensive than Dodo at $53.95 per month for the first six months, but the full-price, post-deal price is only $69.95 per month.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 50 plan, SpinTel comes in at just $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always able to leave after the promotional period.

Tangerine is up next; you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months for an unlimited plan, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine recently increased its evening speeds, and now ostensibly promises congestion-free connectivity. As with SpinTel, Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

MyRepublic is a bit more expensive than Tangerine, at $59 per month for your first six months. However, it has a slightly cheaper full price of $69 per month after the promotion ends. MyRepublic also has slightly slower typical evening speeds, reporting 50Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

NBN 25 plans boast download speeds of up to 25Mbps. That’s a far cry slower than NBN 50, but NBN 25 plans are still more than enough for most online activities – including streaming Netflix in 4K. The main way you’d stretch an NBN 25 plan thin is if you’ve got more than two people in your household trying to stream at the same time or if you’re regularly downloading large files.

The biggest catch with NBN 25 is upload speeds. These are capped at 5Mbps. Not great if you’re uploading large files regularly.

The slower speeds do mean that NBN 25 plans are cheaper. Better yet, pretty much every NBN 25 plan now has unlimited data. Going for a more affordable plan doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on downloading to your heart’s content.

The best NBN 25 deals are all timed discounts. Tangerine is up first, offering its NBN 25 plan for $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Exetel follows at $53.95 per month for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. Both providers report typical evening speeds of 25Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

You could also go with SpinTel, where you’ll pay $44 per month for your first six months and $49.95 per month thereafter. However, the trade-off for a cheaper price tag is that SpinTel’s typical evening speed tops out at 20Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 12 plans

NBN 12 plans offer barebones connectivity and aren’t much of an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps, and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. At the same time, these represent the cheapest NBN around. They’re a suitable option for those who only need basic connectivity.

Right now, iiNet, Internode and TPG are all offering NBN 12 plans with unlimited data for $64.99 per month. If you want a cheaper NBN 12 plan, Aussie Broadband has one for $59 per month, with a slightly slower typical evening speed of 11Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.