The Cheapest 4K Monitors for Work and Play

Monitors that offer 4K resolutions are becoming cheaper and cheaper, so what are the most affordable ones on offer at the moment? Can you buy a cheap 4K monitor?

To give you an idea of what you’ll need to spend to get 4K resolutions, be it for gaming or work, we’re going to go through what’s available in Australia, using Australian tech retailer Mwave as our reference. You may be able to find cheaper monitors elsewhere, but we’re using Mwave as an example to give you an idea of what you might spend.

We’re also going to split the sections up by size, along with intended use (work or gaming). Prices and discounts are correct at the time of writing.

Cheapest 27-inch 4K monitors

The cheapest 4K monitors at the 27-inch size can cost below $500, although keep in mind that these may be too small for you. If you’re considering one of these, make sure you’re comfortable with the screen size. If you’d like to go a little bigger, keep in mind that monitors are also often sold in 28-inch sizes.

Work

If you’re after a work-oriented 4K monitor at this size, then you should consider the AOC U2790VQ 27-inch monitor. It’s priced at $409, with a framerate of 60hz. It’s a fairly basic 4K display in a small package.

Gaming

If you don’t mind gaming at 60hz, then you might like the LG 27UL550-W, which is priced at $449. It has a 5ms response time with FreeSync compatibility, along with HDR10.

Cheapest 32-inch 4K monitors

Moving on to 32-inch panels, it’s here when monitors start to feel satisfyingly big. If you’re looking to get the most out of a high 4K resolution, it might be best to start shopping at this size. We also recommend the 31.5-inch size, if you want a screen that’s just a little smaller.

Work

From the Mwave website, the cheapest 32-inch 4K monitor is the Samsung UJ590 32-inch, at $529. This panel comes with a 60hz refresh rate and several height and tilt adjustment options.

Gaming

The LG 32UN550-W monitor is the cheapest monitor in this size range, priced at $519. That price gets you a 60hz refresh rate, FreeSync compatibility and a 4ms response time.

Cheapest 43-inch 4K monitors

We’ve jumped up 11-inches to find a cheap 43-inch 4K monitor. These monitors are best for big desks, for those that want to get the most out of 4K resolutions. They’re typically higher spec to match the larger size, though keep in mind that you’ll often find 41, 42 and even 48-inch monitors available.

Work

At this size, the Phillips 439P1 is the cheapest model, coming with a 60hz refresh rate and HDR400. It has pivot and swivel adjustment, and would set you back $999.

Gaming

If you’re shopping for a gaming monitor at this size, you’d likely be looking at the AOC G4309VX/D, which costs $1,049 (on special, with its original price costing $1,199). This monitor includes a 144hz refresh rate, HDR1000, a 1ms response time and FreeSync compatibility.

Although…

Maybe consider buying a TV if you’re shopping at this price point. You can get a 45-inch TV for under $1,000, although you’ll need to consider space and how it sits on your desk. Any larger than 43 inches, and we’re firmly in TV territory.

Do I need a 4K monitor?

On one hand, a cheap 4K monitor can provide a terrific picture, with beautiful picture quality for games and movies. On the other, to get the most out of the 4K monitor in a graphics-intensive capacity (for example, 3D rendering, gaming or graphics design), you’ll need hardware to match the display.

This means that you’ll likely need to cash out on a high-performance graphics card. The GPU alone could set you back over $800 depending on the model.

What about 2k displays?

If you want to save some money and don’t really want a 4K screen (and don’t want to invest in a 4K-optimal computer), you could probably get by with a large 2K monitor. Personally, I use the Gigabyte M32Q screen, which offers a high refresh rate and a 1440p display, terrific for gaming on my RTX 3060 GPU. Anything I would do with a 4K display I save for my lounge room TV.

Do 4K displays matter?

4K displays matter if you’re after terrific picture quality, but don’t let a cheap 4K monitor get in the way of all the other things that matter, like refresh rate (which determines how many times the screen refreshes in a second, thereby allowing for higher FPS if the machine is capable) or OLED panels (which allow for much better picture quality by offering richer, deeper colours).

Shopping for the ideal monitor doesn’t mean you only focus on picture quality. Lots of other things matter, and you may be satisfied with a screen without spending so much money.