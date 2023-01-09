Carnival Row’s First Season 2 Teases a Magical Rebellion

Remember Carnival Row? Prime Video’s fantasy-meets-noir about a gritty city where humans oppress the magical creatures who live among them? It last aired in 2019 and a lot has happened since then, including a different and much more high-profile Prime Video fantasy series. But Carnival Row is soon to finish out its story with a second season, which has just shared its first trailer.

Unlike season one, which did a binge drop of the entire season, season two — the series’ final season — will be doing a two-episodes-per-week release over five weeks. Here’s the synopisis:

“In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by the Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of the Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

If you watched season one and you need a refresher, or if Carnival Row is a whole new discovery for you that you need to catch up on, there’s still plenty of time. Showrun by Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle) and inspired by A Killing on Carnival Row, a Blacklist screenplay by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans), Carnival Row’s 10-episode second season arrives February 17 with the first two episodes; then you can two episodes per week after that, all on Prime Video.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.