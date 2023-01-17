Bugs Bunny Builders Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, As It Should

The year 2023 is going to be big for Bugs Bunny, the original wascally rabbit. The WB mascot is going to provide some of that rabbit fortune for the studio’s 100th anniversary celebration and for the Lunar New Year. Things kick off with a Year of the Rabbit celebration on Cartoonito’s Bugs Bunny Builders before more episodes drop of Looney Tunes Cartoons and the premiere of Tiny Toons: Looniversity.

HBO Max just released a clip for the special short in honour of the holiday. Featuring a traditional Lion Dance, it sees the Looney Tunes banding together to make the best Lunar New Year bash they can to celebrate Bugs and Lola. Catch the special streaming on HBO Max this Friday and airing on Cartoonito.

Later in 2023 we’ll be seeing even more of Bugs, as voiced by Eric Bauza — a recent Emmy winner for his work on HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons. And then we’ll get Amblin’s highly anticipated Tiny Toons: Looniversity, which still has yet to announce two of its major bunny voice talents, for Bugs and Buster; Ashleigh Crystal Hairston was revealed to be voicing Babs at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. We can’t wait to learn and see more, with hopefully a trailer soon.

The Bugs Bunny Builders Lunar New Year special premieres Friday, January 20 on HBO Max and Cartoonito, with more episodes debuting later this year.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.