30% Off Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds Is the Best Deal You’ll Find All Week

If you’re currently on the hunt for a pair of earbuds with some of the best noise-cancelling possible, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort. I’ve reviewed a fair few different earbuds over the past few years, but these are still my absolute favourite pair to use. When it comes to audio quality and active noise-cancellation, I reckon these earbuds are as good as they are odd-looking – which is to say, very.

When it comes to buying pair of earbuds that has both excellent noise-cancellation and sound quality, you can usually expect to pay a few hundred dollars to get something good. With a recommended retail price of $399.95, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds aren’t exactly cheap, but I think they are well worth the money, especially when you compare them with what other brands are offering within the same price range.

The good news is that you can currently pick up a pair of the Bose QuietComfort on sale for $269, saving yourself a nice $130.95 off the top. That’s a great deal for a great pair of earbuds.

Why should you buy the Bose QuietComfort earbuds?

Released back in September 2020, these earbuds became a fast favourite among Gizmodo Australia. In our review of the QuietComfort earbuds, we praised the fantastic sound quality:

“They’re one of the few pairs of true wireless earbuds music lovers might fully fall in love with, without feeling like they have to sacrifice too much quality for the form factor.”

Speaking from personal experience, I was impressed by how crisp and balanced these earbuds sounded, no matter what I was listening to. Even with the volume cranked up, there was little in the way of distortion.

While its audio quality is great, the QuietComfort earbuds really shine when it comes to their active noise cancellation ability, which might be one of, if not the best, that I’ve ever encountered. These earbuds have 11 levels of ANC available, and the highest setting gives you almost sense deprivation tank levels of silence.

These were my go-to headphones while working from home, and if I had a dollar for every time a roommate scared the hell out of me because I couldn’t hear them coming, I’d probably have enough to buy another pair.

While these earbuds may have one of the more, let’s say unique, designs on the market, they’re still comfy to wear. Its soft silicone earmoulds sit nicely in your ears and include a little wing that’ll help to hook them into place (it’s more comfortable than it sounds, I promise.)

The earbuds have a six-hour playback life, with an additional 12 hours available from the USB-C charging case. The only major fault I have for these earbuds is that the charging case is very chunky, so it usually needs a whole pocket to itself if you want to avoid a big bulge. The QC earbuds will also remember the last seven devices that it’s been paired to, which is great if you’re regularly swapping from your phone to your laptop.

You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale for $269 here.