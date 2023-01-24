Everything You Need to Know About Buying a DJ Controller

Are you looking to pick up a new hobby this year, and learning how to DJ is high on that list? While you can definitely pick up professional DJ decks, those are usually fairly expensive, which is a quick way to kill your enthusiasm. Not to mention that if you want to spin vinyl records, these turntables are considerably larger. It’ll also only take an unsteady hand to mess up and permanently damage your records.

A basic DJ set-up usually includes two turntables and an equaliser mixer, but to help you start out, we’ll be focusing on DJ controllers. These devices combine two decks with a mixer into a single, portable and more affordable unit. These pieces of equipment are a great way to teach yourself the basics of DJing and allow you to become more confident in the art of the mix.

If you’re looking to jump on the wheels of steel and start mixing, here’s what you need to know about buying your first DJ controller.

Things you need to consider before buying a DJ controller

To keep things simple, the following DJ decks are all digital and use direct connections to your laptop to spin tunes. It helps to have a mixer with a decent EQ selection that will let you adjust the low, mid and high frequencies. The more options, the better, as it’ll let you branch out as you become more confident and improve your skills.

Most DJ controllers come bundled with software that’ll let you mix on your laptop or computer, but you should check to see if the version you’re getting is the full one and whether you’ll need to shell out for a subscription later on. If you’ve already been using software and are adding decks to your setup to improve your process, then make sure that your controller is compatible with what you currently have.

It’s also worth checking if the DJ controller comes with a built-in soundcard. If it does, then you’ll be able to plug it directly into speakers. If not, you’ll need to hook up your controller to your laptop to process your mixes into your speakers. On connections: you should check your available outputs as well.

A good pair of headphones will also go a long way to ensure what you’re hearing when cueing and mixing is what your audience is hearing too. Being able to hear all the different frequencies accurately will go a long way when it comes to mixing your tunes.

The best DJ controllers for beginners

Numark Party Mix II

The Numark Party Mix II is a pretty simple DJ controller, but if you’re starting out and want something under $200, then this deck set is a good option. It has all the essentials you need – decently-sized jog wheels and separate EQ mixers for each channel. The controller also includes four performance pads, if you want to splice in some samples, effects or loops (i.e. the airhorn buttons).

The controller comes bundled with Serato DJ Lite, which is a pared-back version of Serato DJ Pro. Numark Party Mix II also includes three built-in LEDs, you can get a light show going as well. It’s a fun, but non-essential feature.

Where to buy the Numark Party Mix II: Amazon Australia ($164.63) | eBay ($222.99)

Pioneer DDJ-200

When it comes to DJ gear, Pioneer is one of the more well-respected brands going. The Pioneer DDJ-200 is an all-around solid controller and lives up to the standard of quality set by the brand’s more professional decks. It’s a great place to start for beginners looking to learn and build their craft. It includes two responsive jog wheels along with a good selection of EQ options and eight hot cues for each channel.

When it comes to software, if mixing through your PC or Mac, the DDJ-200 is compatible with rekordbox. If you’re mixing through your Android devices, an iPhone or iPad, you have the choice of WeDJ, djay and edjing Mix. The controller doesn’t include a headphone or audio jack, so you’ll need to run it through your laptop or phone, and then into a set of speakers.

Where to buy the Pioneer DDJ-200: Amazon Australia ($269) | eBay ($269) | Kogan ($299)

Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300

As you move into a higher price range, the more features these DJ controllers include. The Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300 includes all the basics you’d want in a DJ controller but with a larger selection of options on its three-band EQ mixer, along with a few other controls, such as FX and dry/wet modulation.

The Hercules includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you’ll need to run it through your laptop to mix your music. However, it does have a built-in soundcard and RCA outputs that’ll let you plug this deck directly into a speaker set. The Inpulse 300 comes bundled with DJUCED, which includes comprehensive tutorial videos, along with a Beatmatch Guide and Beat Align arrows that’ll give you visual cues when mixing and synchronising your music. It’s also compatible with Djay Pro software.

Where to buy the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300: Amazon Australia ($504.56)

Pioneer DDJ-REV 1

Another Pioneer controller, but with a much different look compared to the other controllers on this list. The Pioneer DDJ-REV 1 is designed to look like a PLX turntable and a DJM-S series mixer – similar to the set-up used by battle DJs, with the EQ knobs placed at the top of the decks and the pads moved into the centre. The tempo sliders are also longer, giving you more precise control when it comes to adjusting your song’s BPM.

This four-deck controller has a pretty robust selection of EQ controls, so you can really fine-tune the sound of your performance, large jog wheels for scratching, and a Lever FX will allow you to access and apply effects that come bundled with the included Serato DJ Lite software. You’ll need to run this controller through your PC, but it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, RCA outputs and a microphone input.

Where to buy the Pioneer DDJ-REV 1: Amazon Australia ($422.75) | eBay ($469) | Kogan ($439)

Reloop Beatmix 4 MK2

With smooth aluminium and touch-sensitive jog wheels, eight performance pads for each channel and a mixer with a larger selection of EQ options, the Reloop Beatmix 4 is a DJ controller that promises an experience that’s as smooth as the beats you’ll be playing. The Beatmix 4 also include an extensive selection of high-quality studio FX, so you can get creative with your mixes.

The Beatmix 4 includes a four-deck version of Serato DJ Lite, so you can mix up to four tracks at any given time. The controller also includes a USB connection for quick plug’n’play action, an RCA output and a mic input, along with 3.5mm and 6.3mm headphone jacks.

Where to buy the Reloop Beatmix 4: Amazon Australia ($449)

Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX

If you’re looking for a controller that’s packed with features that’ll help you learn the art of mixing, the Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX is a solid investment for beginners who really want to commit. With large jog wheels, 16 performance pads, EQ controls, dedicated loop controls and a fun collection of FX sections.

It includes a built-in 24-bit soundcard and RCA outputs so you can plug directly into your speakers. The Platinum FX is also a four-deck controller and also comes bundled with Serato DJ Lite.

If you’re all about precision, the Platinum FX has large pitch faders, so you can really fine-tune your track’s BPM. The feature that really makes this controller stand out is the display screen located in each jog wheel. These display some handy information, such as the track’s BPM and time remaining, so you don’t need to be constantly looking up at your laptop.

Where to buy the Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX: Amazon Australia ($447.29) | eBay ($377.59 with the promo code BTSR20) | Kogan ($499)