This Desk Stand Turns Your Apple Watch Into an Original Macintosh

If you’ve been dying to get some cute retro vibes on your desk, then boy have the folks at Elago knocked it out of the park. You can get an Apple Watch mount for your desk that makes it look like an original Macintosh computer.

Smartwatches, for when they’re not on your wrist, are likely on charge, or sitting unbuckled on your desk or side table. It’s a nonissue for most people, but up until now, I haven’t seen anyone really have fun accessorising the off-wrist side of the smartwatch ecosystem (apart from third-party chargers and this Apple Watch iPod-conversion render).

Well, now I’m obsessed with this accessory from Elago. As originally spotted by 9to5toys, it’s an Apple Watch stand that includes space for an Apple Watch charger, letting you slot the watch in to look like the screen of the computer.

The casing is made of silicon and, like we said, it’s based off the original 1984 Apple Macintosh. That computer proved to be the first commercially successful personal computer, with its focus on icons instead of command lines.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. This is a pretty harmless gag, but I thought it was cute enough to warrant a shout. Call me nerdy but I’d love it if Apple brought back some of these bulkier, more eggshell-white designs for its range of computers, phones and accessories, even if it’s just through a case.

If you’re into accessorising your Apple Watch to look more retro, you could definitely install some retro watch faces, or get some inspiration on the Apple Watch Faces subreddit. I spotted this one on Pinterest that might go pretty well with the Macintosh Apple Watch dock.

It’s no surprise that third parties have stepped up with cool things like this. The last time Apple did a retro throwback was in 2021 with its iMacs at the time, which were of course very welcome (but was a fairly uncommon occurrence for the tech giant). The 2021 iMacs were released in colours reminiscent of the original translucent plastic models. Side note: bring back translucent tech.

Anyway, the Elago W3 Macintosh Stand can be yours for $25. A version that’s compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra is also now available for $29.