An Interview With the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Crossover Is Almost Certainly Coming

The AMC network has been very upfront about being all-in on bringing Anne Rice’s gothic horror universe to TV. First was the excellent Interview With the Vampire series, which premiered last October, and then there’s the decidedly less-excellent Mayfair Witches, which began airing just this past Sunday. Now it’s been revealed AMC is already working on bringing the two series together.

Speaking at today’s Television Critics Awards press event, executive producer of both series Mark Johnson revealed “ongoing conversations” are happening regarding a crossover: “We very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense. Of course, they’re [the two series] completely separate on the one hand, but thematically and in terms of how Anne Rice deals with character, we want to find a way to have that flow throughout the various shows.”

Before that, however, expect someone from Interview With the Vampire to appear during Mayfair Witches’ first eight-episode season. According to Deadline, a character from Interview will appear on Mayfair as an Easter egg that “connects in a strange way.” That makes it much more confusing than just having Sam Reid’s Lestat amble through the background of a shot, but I guess we’ll see.

