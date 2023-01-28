All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery

The Disney100 celebrations have officially begun at the Disneyland Resort, with festivities and new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway kicking off the experiences. Disney Parks invited Gizmodo to the media preview event to get a first look at the platinum party — so here’s a glimpse into the special installation inside the Opera House at Disneyland, where the Disney Gallery is presenting Disney100 Years of Wonder.
Disney100 Years of Wonder
From cinematic origins to attractions!
Mickey’s Toontown
While Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is now open, the rest of Toontown is due to be completed by March. And yes, a patch of grass now rests where the Roger Rabbit fountain used to be.
Indiana Jones Maquette
This is how I feel when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is referenced! Joking aside, check out this cook maquette of Indy made when Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye was in development.
Jungle Cruise
A maquette that remembers everything.
Tomorrowland
Honestly, make Tomorrowland looks retro futuristic again! It’d work better than the state of future confusion it lies in right now.
Star Tours
It’s our boy R-3x!
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
At least our boy Rex still made it to Oga’s.
To Batuu
More Black Spire Outpost concept art.
Avengers Campus
Still waiting for that Avengers E-ticket ride.
Pirates of the Caribbean
That top left image is nightmarish.
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
But we still miss the 20,000 Leagues vibes.
Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
Concept art for the classic dark ride.
Snow White’s Scary Adventures Remembered
Original art concepts for the first iteration of the dark ride.
Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
While we do miss the metal energy of Snow White’s Scary Adventures, the changes in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish do bring out more of the fairytale feels.
Evil Hag
Look out Annabelle!
Dumbo
The live-action Dumbo makes an appearance.
Peter Pan’s Flight
A look at the art for the line that’s almost never under 45 minutes long.
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
We love the mildly unhinged ride through Mr. Toad’s messy life.
Sleeping Beauty Castle
The park’s kingdom.
Walt’s Disneyland
Walt Disney’s idea was realised into the place where dreams come true.
Disney Gallery presents Disney100 Years of Wonder at the Opera House during the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort.