All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery

The Disney100 celebrations have officially begun at the Disneyland Resort, with festivities and new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway kicking off the experiences. Disney Parks invited Gizmodo to the media preview event to get a first look at the platinum party — so here’s a glimpse into the special installation inside the Opera House at Disneyland, where the Disney Gallery is presenting Disney100 Years of Wonder.

Disney100 Years of Wonder

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

From cinematic origins to attractions!

Mickey’s Toontown

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

While Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is now open, the rest of Toontown is due to be completed by March. And yes, a patch of grass now rests where the Roger Rabbit fountain used to be.

Indiana Jones Maquette

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This is how I feel when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is referenced! Joking aside, check out this cook maquette of Indy made when Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye was in development.

Jungle Cruise

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

A maquette that remembers everything.

Tomorrowland

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Honestly, make Tomorrowland looks retro futuristic again! It’d work better than the state of future confusion it lies in right now.

Star Tours

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It’s our boy R-3x!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

At least our boy Rex still made it to Oga’s.

To Batuu

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

More Black Spire Outpost concept art.

Avengers Campus

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Still waiting for that Avengers E-ticket ride.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

That top left image is nightmarish.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

But we still miss the 20,000 Leagues vibes.

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Concept art for the classic dark ride.

Snow White’s Scary Adventures Remembered

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Original art concepts for the first iteration of the dark ride.

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

While we do miss the metal energy of Snow White’s Scary Adventures, the changes in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish do bring out more of the fairytale feels.

Evil Hag

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Look out Annabelle!

Dumbo

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The live-action Dumbo makes an appearance.

Peter Pan’s Flight

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

A look at the art for the line that’s almost never under 45 minutes long.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

We love the mildly unhinged ride through Mr. Toad’s messy life.

Sleeping Beauty Castle

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The park’s kingdom.

Walt’s Disneyland

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Walt Disney’s idea was realised into the place where dreams come true.

