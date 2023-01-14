Agatha: Coven of Chaos Conjures Up Its Directors and Supporting Cast

Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d see eventually Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Ahead of the show’s production starting next week, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed more of the show’s supporting cast, all of whom previously appeared in WandaVision proper. Returning for the new series are Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness, Agatha’s mother), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon/”Norm”), David Lengel (Harold Proctor/”Phil Jones”), Amos Glick (“Dennis”), David Payton (John Collins/”Herb”, and Brian Brightman (Sherriff).

The WandaVision veterans are joined by the show’s high-profile newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone. And among those additions comes more new blood in the form of Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Okwui Okpokwasili (Bronx Gothic), and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase). The roles of all three actors — like with Plaza, Locke, and LuPone — are currently under wraps.

It was further revealed that behind the scenes, Rachel Goldberg has been tapped as one of Agatha’s directors. Goldberg recently directed episodes of Peacock’s A Friend of the Family and Netflix’s one-season Resident Evil series. She’s joined by showrunner and lead writer Jac Schaeffer (who previously wrote and ran WandaVision) and Wednesday director Gandja Monteiro. Late last year, it was reported that Coven would be nine episodes long, so three directors apiece makes sense. And it’s also notable since its predecessor WandaVision only had a single director for its nine-episode run: Matt Shakman, who’s currently locked in for Fantastic Four.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to release on Disney+ later this year.

