Acer Adds a New Thin and Light OLED Laptop to its Swift Range (And Some Other Goodies)

Acer has used its CES 2023 appearance to unveil a handful of laptops it’ll be sending out to the Australian market this year, including updates to its Aspire all-in-one range and Nitro gaming machines.

Here’s a quick look at what Acer announced at CES 2023.

Acer CES 2023 laptops

ASPIRE

First up on the CES 2023 parade for Acer is its Aspire all-in-one range. The company reckons these laptops support “families’ day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs, while adding a touch of style to the home environment”. Usually, the claim of something being family-friendly means it lacks guts, but the Aspire 5 pack 13th Gen Intel Core processors and (up to) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs. The Aspire 5 also boasts 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 SSD. The 5 is available in either 14-, 15- or 17- inch models.

The Aspire 3, meanwhile, is a more budget-friendly laptop, but it’s still got an Intel Core i3-N series processor. Its selling point is its 1.6kg weight, and, of course, the price. Unfortunately, we don’t have Aussie pricing just yet to back up this claim, but it’s cheaper than its Aspire 5 sister.

14-, 15- and 17-inch models of both the Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 will be available in Australia in the next two-three months.

SWIFT

Acer also debuted the first models in its new Acer Swift Go line, adding to the Swift family of notebooks that are more targeted towards work, creating and studying. The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 both feature an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and promise 500-nit peak brightness. They’re powered by 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and promise all-day battery life (more than 9.5 hours).

The Swift Go 14 was the CES 2023 darling for Acer, which also has the option to add up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It’s a touchscreen laptop that aesthetically hits the mark (available in either Mist Green or Steam Blue) and it weighs only 1.2kg.

NITRO

Acer used CES 2023 to also introduce a handful of new Nitro gaming laptops, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The new Nitro 16 gaming laptop comes with a 5 per cent larger screen area than its predecessor and features an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Nitro 17 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors and Acer is really leaning in on portability, weighing less than 3kg.

PREDATOR

Lastly, Acer announced two new Predator Helios gaming laptops. The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 both look different to what we’ve become accustomed to with Acer’s gaming machines, both offering models that include 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or i7 HX processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU (MGP up to 165W). Both the Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 will be available in Australia in the next few months.