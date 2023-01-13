A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series Leaps Into Existence

Get a glimpse of the timeline shenanigans coming to The Flash’s final season. There’s a bevy of new production photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City. The composer of the Joker sequel has begun, uh, composing, John Carpenter denies a rumour, and much more await in today’s Morning Spoilers.

All You Need Is Blood

Deadline reports Mena Suvari, Eddie Griffin, and Logan Riley Bruner are attached to star in All You Need Is Blood, a new zombie-comedy from director Cooper Roberts. The story is said to follow “a 16-year-old aspiring director” who “teams up with his friends to create the ultimate student film after a strange meteor lands in his backyard and turns his deadbeat father into a brain-eating zombie.”

Dead Space

During a recent interview with Variety, John Carpenter denied recent rumours he’s attached to direct the Dead Space movie based on the video game of the same name.

No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the Dead Space video game coming out in January, and I’m there.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also revealed to Variety she’s now working on the musical Joker sequel.

Unwelcome

Jon Wright’s Unwelcome will finally see release “in select theatres” on March 10 before receiving a VOD release on March 14, 2023.

Knock at the Cabin

Dolby Cinema has also unveiled its exclusive poster for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Dolby Cinema has also unveiled its exclusive poster for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin.

Unicorn Boy

A depressed artist is “magically sucked into a unicorn-run alternate dimension” in the trailer for Unicorn Boy, starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Harold Perrineau, Michelle Trachtenberg, Parvesh Cheena, Sarah Natochenny, Katie Leclerc, Brett Davern, Beau Mirchoff, Sethward, Cindy Paola, and Neil Garguilo.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Series

Deadline reports Jason Ning (Silk: Spider Society) is developing a television series based on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon “and four other novels in Wang DuLu’s Crane Iron Pentalogy” for Sony Pictures Television.

Alien: The Series

Likewise, Variety’s Randee Dawn reports Noah Hawley’s Alien series is now in “active production” on Twitter.

#TCA23 FX's John Landgraf provides update on #Alien series: Active preproduction on show is underway w/ Noah Hawley's scripts & will go into production after season 5 of #Fargo — 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐧 – "Tune in Tomorrow" author (@randeedawn) January 12, 2023

Superman & Lois

Elizabeth Tulloch shared a photo of herself from the set of Superman & Lois’ third season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

ComicBook has five new pictures of the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City.

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

The Flash

Lastly, Barry must protect his favoured timeline from the Rogues in a new trailer for the final season of The Flash.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.