This V8-Powered Barstool Seems Like a Wonderful Way to Die

There is no shortage of terrifying vehicles online. All of them are alluring and dangerous, but I think this is the most absurd of them all. This Hoss Fly Barstool is nominally a barstool. But it’s really just a 621-horsepower V8 with a seat on its air cleaner and a set of go-kart wheels. This thing is probably the quickest way to die without even breaking the speed limit.

Motorised barstools are a wonderful thing. You’ve probably seen one or a few on Facebook. Those are often powered by those nifty Harbour Freight Predator engines or something even smaller. But the same folks who cram V8 engines into motorcycles had a dastardly idea: how about a V8-powered barstool?

Photo: Mecum

Yep, that means this creation was brewed up by the same people who make Boss Hoss Motorcycles. And like a Boss Hoss motorcycle, a Hoss Fly Barstool is properly ridiculous. This is something that’s calling itself a barstool that makes at least 621 HP from a 9.37 litre Chevrolet big block V8 crate engine, has a towing capacity of 907 kg and you sit right on top of the air cleaner. That’s a lot of power directly under your crotch.

Photo: Mecum

I’m still laughing hard at the idea of a barstool with a 907 kg towing capacity. And I say at least 621 HP because Chevrolet sells a version of this engine with 727 HP, so you can die even quicker.

How does something like this come to be? Well, Hoss Fly Inc. sells these as a kit. For $US8,900 ($12,355) you get the Raw kit, which is everything you need to make a deathstool, minus a small block V8. For $US9,900 ($13,743) you get the Deluxe kit, which is the same but with powder-coated and chromed parts. And for $US10,900 ($15,131) you get the Deluxe big block V8 kit, which is the previous Deluxe but fit for a bigger engine.

This one, of course, is the big block kit. Unfortunately, we do not know who decided to pair it with so much power when they could have just used a junkyard engine. But I’m so glad that they did.

Photo: Mecum

Sweetening the deal is that the power reaches the ground through adorable little tires. Thankfully, top speed is limited to just 40 km/h thanks to a hydrostatic transmission. But even if you don’t manage to kill yourself at such slow speeds, you’ll probably go deaf from the open headers flanking your sides.

Given the lack of practicality, this is just an expensive novelty toy.

Photo: Mecum

Admittedly, it’s a really cool novelty toy. I bet it wouldn’t be too hard to get more speed out of it, too, if you really have a death wish. I really want to see ATV tires on this thing.

This article has been updated since publication.