35 Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar Releases Debuting at Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts begins this week at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s the Disney fandom destination for art pieces, collectibles, and prints inspired by all the franchises under the Mouse House umbrella. Aside from creative food booths and Broadway calibre entertainment, the festival’s highlight is a huge art walk throughout the park with new art for sale, live demonstrations, and artist signings (click here for the schedule).

The festival runs from January 13 through February 20. Here are 35 releases from every Disney canon: Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and Princess and Villains, featuring recent releases like Encanto, WandaVision, and Turning Red. This is where to go before a selection of the pieces go to other art galleries at the Disney Parks resorts — and one of the best fests to plan a trip around, as it’s the off season. Keep reading to see some of best Disney print selections at the start of the year!

Encanto “The Musical Madrigals”

A wondrous Encanto piece by Dylan Bonner for your casita.

Star Wars Era Faces

By Christian Waggoner who will also be live painting at the fest.

Cinderella “Here Comes Midnight”

By Ryan Riller.

Spider-Man “Web Slinger”

By Rob Kaz.

Theme Park Poster Art: Epcot

By Eric Tan.

WandaVision “My Pretty Pretty Hat”

By Fenway Fan.

Kingdom Hearts “Working Together”

By Morgan Ditta.

Turning Red “Fans Assemble”

By Eunjung June Kim.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Namor”

By Jenna McMullins.

Animal Kingdom “Expedition Everest” Tribute

By Dave Perillo.

The Princess and the Frog “Happily Ever After in the Bayou”

By Ann Shen.

Ms. Marvel “Good is a Thing You Do”

By Nidhi Chanani.

Book of Boba Fett “Luke and Grogu”

By Bill Robinson.

Haunted Mansion “Call in the Spirits”

By Will Gay.

Sleeping Beauty “Once Upon A Dream”

By Stacey Aoyama.

Disney Villains “Twinkle”

By Denyse Kiette.

Hercules “True Hero”

By Steven Thompson.

Robin Hood “Marian My Darling”

By Tim Rogerson.

The Muppets “Bunsen and Beaker”

By David Buckley.

Encanto “Las Hermanas Madrigal”

by Yesenia Moises.

Disney Villains “Evil Intent”

By Noah J. Elias.

Disney Cats

By Joey Chou.

WandaVision “We’ll Say Hello Again”

By Jason Ratner.

Moana “Find Your Way”

By Ashley Taylor.

Mickey and Friends Figure Release

By Joe Ledbetter.

Alice in Wonderland “Wonderland”

By Miss Mindy.

Coco “Mama Coco”

By Darren Wilson.

Snow White “Fairest Dreams”

By John Coulter.

Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”

By Larissa Marantz.

A Goofy Movie “Lester’s Possum Park”

By Caley Hicks.

The Little Mermaid “Ursula”

By Shar TuiʻAsoa.

Spider-Man “Great Responsibility”

By Jeff Granito.

Disney Princesses “Before & Happily Ever After”

By Jerrod Maruyama.

The Mandalorian Grogu and Din Djarin

By Adam Schickling.

The Lion King “Oh I juuust caaaan’t waaaaaaait…”

By Steph Laberis.