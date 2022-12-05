You Won’t Need Nippers, Glue, or Paint to Customise These Gundam Wing Keyboards

In August, Higround released a collection of Sonic the Hedgehog-themed compact keyboards, including one design featuring graphics from a classic Sonic level spread across all the keys. The company’s latest keyboard collection takes a similar approach, but trades Sonic for the classic anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

Even if you’ve never actually seen the anime, you’re probably familiar with what Gundam is all about: giant robots, traumatized teens, and dashing blond rogues in masks. It’s an iconic piece of Japanese culture, with life-size recreations of the robots towering over cities like Fukuoka. But as well known as the anime is, Gundam is probably even better known for the hundreds of different Gundam plastic model kits — better known as gunpla — that fans can meticulously build and finish.

That’s the connection that Higround is making between this new collection and the anime. Like the Gundam gunpla models, these keyboards offer a certain level of building satisfaction, coming with swappable keys, although given the unique design of each pre-installed keycap collection, we’re not sure why anyone would want to swap out a single one.

The collection includes two designs based on Higround’s Basecamp 65 boards, which the company describes as being “more accessible gaming keyboards” — another way of saying they’ll be the cheaper options. Featuring subtler Gundam designs and an overall white or blue finish, the Basecamp 65 boards use linear TTC White Flame mechanical switches, while each keyboard is individually numbered and includes on a plate on the underside.

Although Higround hasn’t revealed specific pricing info yet, the Gundam Wing x Higround Summit 65 is expected to be the priciest model in this collection, with a keycap set featuring an illustration of a posed Gundam, a full CNC’d aluminium frame, switches that provide an “ultra-light linear typing experience that is less fatiguing for marathon gamers,” and a weighted brass medallion on the back that should help keep the keyboard from slipping around on your desk.

Starting at 12pm PST on December 9, the two Gundam Wing Basecamp 65 keyboards, plus other items in the collection, including mousepads, will be available for purchase from Higround, but the Summit 65 keyboard will only be available for pre-order that day, with its eventual release date unconfirmed at this point.

While we’ve already seen Gundam keyboards based on other shows in the franchise, this collection is aimed at the heartstrings of Western viewers, for whom Gundam Wing in particular has been a common entry point into the series.