While Away the Time to Across the Spider-Verse With These Into the Spider-Verse Trading Cards

Still high on all that Across the Spider-Verse hype, between the gorgeous trailer and increasingly wider posters revealing even more Spider-cameos? Well, good news for the bad news of having to wait six more months: we’ve got a tiny distraction to help.

io9’s got your first look at a few of the new cards inside Upper Deck’s new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trading card set. Celebrating the original movie, the 90-card set includes a plethora of variants based on the movie, from signed autographs from stars like Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore, to artist sketch cards and foil art, as well as scenes from the film.

Image: Upper Deck

Click through to see a few of the new cards in the set — which is available to order online now.

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Story Scene Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Vault Patch Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Shameik Moore Signature Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Hailee Steinfeld Signature Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Foil Variant Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Artist Sketch Card

Image: Upper Deck

Upper Deck Into the Spider-Verse Dimensions Collide Lenticular Card