What’s Streaming in January on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in January, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually, considering the streaming service has been releasing new titles non-stop the last few months. Highlights in January include F9: The Fast Saga and season two of Vikings: Valhalla.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Kaleidoscope – January 1
- Lady Voyeur – January 1
- F9: The Fast Saga – January 1
- How I Became a Gangster – January 4
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – January 4
- Woman of the Dead – January 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy – January 5
- The Pale Blue Eye – January 6
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – January 10
- Trial by Fire – January 13
- A Quiet Place Part II – January 14
- Women at War – January 19
- Khallat+ – January 19
- Against the Ropes – January 25
- The Snow Girl – January 27
- Cunk On Earth – January 31
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) – January 1
- Sexify (Season 2) – January 11
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – January 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) – January 12
- That ’90s Show – January 19
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – January 19
- Fauda (Season 4) – January 20
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) – January 26
- Lockwood & Co. – January 27
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include all six of the Rocky films and The Rig. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Jurassic World – January 1
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park – January 1
- The Pink Panther – January 1
- The Pink Panther 2 – January 1
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 – January 1
- Last Seen Alive – January 3
- Gasoline Alley – January 6
- Rocky – January 6
- Rocky II– January 6
- Rocky III – January 6
- Rocky V – January 13
- Rocky Balboa – January 13
- Rocky IV – January 13
- Valkyrie – January 13
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- The Rig – January 6
- Hunters (Season 2) – January 13
- The Legend Of Vox Machina (Season 2) – January 20
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very quiet January. Highlights include season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and movie Barbarian.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Barbarian – January 4
- Ghost Rider – January 6
- The Punisher – January 6
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – January 6
- Baby Sharks – January 6
- Retrograde – January 13
- Avatar: The Deep Dive – A Special Edition of 20/20 – January 13
- Darby and the Dead – January 27
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) – January 4
- If These Walls Could Sing – January 6
- Koala Man – January 9
- Extraordinary – January 25
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, if you’re a wrestling fan, boy are you in for a treat. Elsewhere, highlights include Jurassic World: Dominion and the premiere of The Last of Us.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – January 1
- Labyrinth – January 1
- Mulholland Drive – January 1
- Jurassic World: Dominion – January 1
- Boiler Room – January 3
- The Frozen Ground – January 7
- Calvary – January 7
- The Son of Bigfoot – January 7
- Black Mass – January 9
- Happy Death Day 2U – January 9
- Spider-Man All Roads Lead To No Way Home – January 10
- The Boss Baby – January 12
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – January 12
- Half Baked – January 13
- The Snowman – January 13
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – January 15
- The Secret Garden – January 15
- Forrest Gump – January 15
- Top Gun: Maverick – January 19
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – January 20
- Where the Crawdads Sing – January 28
- The Forgiven – January 28
What new shows are out on Binge?
- S.W.A.T (Season 6) – January 1
- Happy Valley (Season 3) – January 2
- Silent Witness (Season 26) – January 3
- Tacoma FD (Seasons 1 – 3) – January 3
- Afterburn (Season 23) – January 4
- WWE NXT Season 2023 – January 4
- Icons unearthed: Star Wars (Season 1) – January 4
- S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1 – 5) – January 4
- WWE Raw Highlights Season 2023 – January 6
- No Way Out (Season 1) – January 6
- WWE Smackdown – January 7
- WWE NXT Level Up 2022 – January 8
- The Great North (Season 3) – January 8
- WWE Crown Jewel (Season 1) – January 9
- WWE Rivalries (Season 1) – January 9
- NCIS (Season 18) – January 9
- Astro Boy (Seasons 1 – 2) – January 10
- WWE Battleground (Season 1) – January 11
- WWE Fastlane (Season 1) – January 11
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1) – January 11
- Velma (Season 1) – January 12
- WWE Backlash (Season 1) – January 12
- WWE Summerslam (Season 1) – January 12
- WWE Elimination Chamber (Season 1) – January 12
- WWE Wrestlemania (Season 1) – January 12
- Buffering (Season 1) – January 13
- WWE Clash of Champions (Season 1) – January 13
- WWE Extreme Rules (Season 1) – January 13
- The Last of Us – January 16
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 19) – January 17
- Table For 3 (Seasons 1 – 6) – January 18
- WWE Payback (Season 1) – January 18
- WWW Money in the Bank (Season 1) – January 18
- In Your House (Seasons 1 – 3) – January 19
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent (Seasons 1 – 5) – January 24
- Vincent (season 2) – January 24
- WCW The Great American Bash (Season 1) – January 24
- See No Evil (Season 4) – January 25
- WWE Where Are They Now? (Season 1) – January 25
- Wrestlemania Rewind (Season 1) – January 27
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – January 29
- WWE Armageddon (Season 1) – January 31
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include all of the Harry Potter films and Poker Face.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Chaos Walking – January 2
- Gretel & Hansel – January 2
- Infidel – January 2
- The Wolf Of Snow Hollow – January 2
- Censor – January 3
- Locusts – January 4
- Cross the Line – January 10
- Lethal Weapon 4 – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 – January 15
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – January 15
- Passengers – January 19
- How It Ends – January 20
- 10 Cloverfield Lane – January 21
- Reaching Distance – January 26
- The Confessions – January 30
- Slam – January 31
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Black Snow (Season 1) – January 1
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1) – January 1
- Baywatch – January 1
- Doctor Who: New Year’s Day 2022 Special: Eve of the Daleks – January 2
- Your Honor (Season 2) – January 14
- Godfather of Harlem (Season 3) – January 17
- Transfusion – January 20
- Poker Face (Season 1) – January 27
- Honour (Season 1) – January 27
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month.
What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?
- Big Nate – January 13
- Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2) – January 16
- Teen Wolf: The Movie – January 27
- Wolfpack (Season 1) – January 27
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, January is looking super dry. The streaming service has only told us about two flicks it’s getting next month.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Sorry About the Demon – January 19
- The Lair – January 26
