What’s Streaming in January on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in January, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually, considering the streaming service has been releasing new titles non-stop the last few months. Highlights in January include F9: The Fast Saga and season two of Vikings: Valhalla.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Kaleidoscope – January 1

Lady Voyeur – January 1

F9: The Fast Saga – January 1

How I Became a Gangster – January 4

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – January 4

Woman of the Dead – January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy – January 5

The Pale Blue Eye – January 6

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – January 10

Trial by Fire – January 13

A Quiet Place Part II – January 14

Women at War – January 19

Khallat+ – January 19

Against the Ropes – January 25

The Snow Girl – January 27

Cunk On Earth – January 31

What new shows are out on Netflix?

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) – January 1

Sexify (Season 2) – January 11

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) – January 12

That ’90s Show – January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – January 19

Fauda (Season 4) – January 20

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) – January 26

Lockwood & Co. – January 27

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include all six of the Rocky films and The Rig. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Jurassic World – January 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – January 1

The Pink Panther – January 1

The Pink Panther 2 – January 1

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 – January 1

Last Seen Alive – January 3

Gasoline Alley – January 6

Rocky – January 6

Rocky II– January 6

Rocky III – January 6

Rocky V – January 13

Rocky Balboa – January 13

Rocky IV – January 13

Valkyrie – January 13

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Rig – January 6

Hunters (Season 2) – January 13

The Legend Of Vox Machina (Season 2) – January 20

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very quiet January. Highlights include season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and movie Barbarian.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Barbarian – January 4

Ghost Rider – January 6

The Punisher – January 6

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – January 6

Baby Sharks – January 6

Retrograde – January 13

Avatar: The Deep Dive – A Special Edition of 20/20 – January 13

Darby and the Dead – January 27

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) – January 4

If These Walls Could Sing – January 6

Koala Man – January 9

Extraordinary – January 25

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, if you’re a wrestling fan, boy are you in for a treat. Elsewhere, highlights include Jurassic World: Dominion and the premiere of The Last of Us.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – January 1

Labyrinth – January 1

Mulholland Drive – January 1

Jurassic World: Dominion – January 1

Boiler Room – January 3

The Frozen Ground – January 7

Calvary – January 7

The Son of Bigfoot – January 7

Black Mass – January 9

Happy Death Day 2U – January 9

Spider-Man All Roads Lead To No Way Home – January 10

The Boss Baby – January 12

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – January 12

Half Baked – January 13

The Snowman – January 13

Minions: The Rise of Gru – January 15

The Secret Garden – January 15

Forrest Gump – January 15

Top Gun: Maverick – January 19

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – January 20

Where the Crawdads Sing – January 28

The Forgiven – January 28

What new shows are out on Binge?

S.W.A.T (Season 6) – January 1

Happy Valley (Season 3) – January 2

Silent Witness (Season 26) – January 3

Tacoma FD (Seasons 1 – 3) – January 3

Afterburn (Season 23) – January 4

WWE NXT Season 2023 – January 4

Icons unearthed: Star Wars (Season 1) – January 4

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1 – 5) – January 4

WWE Raw Highlights Season 2023 – January 6

No Way Out (Season 1) – January 6

WWE Smackdown – January 7

WWE NXT Level Up 2022 – January 8

The Great North (Season 3) – January 8

WWE Crown Jewel (Season 1) – January 9

WWE Rivalries (Season 1) – January 9

NCIS (Season 18) – January 9

Astro Boy (Seasons 1 – 2) – January 10

WWE Battleground (Season 1) – January 11

WWE Fastlane (Season 1) – January 11

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1) – January 11

Velma (Season 1) – January 12

WWE Backlash (Season 1) – January 12

WWE Summerslam (Season 1) – January 12

WWE Elimination Chamber (Season 1) – January 12

WWE Wrestlemania (Season 1) – January 12

Buffering (Season 1) – January 13

WWE Clash of Champions (Season 1) – January 13

WWE Extreme Rules (Season 1) – January 13

The Last of Us – January 16

Law & Order: SVU (Season 19) – January 17

Table For 3 (Seasons 1 – 6) – January 18

WWE Payback (Season 1) – January 18

WWW Money in the Bank (Season 1) – January 18

In Your House (Seasons 1 – 3) – January 19

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (Seasons 1 – 5) – January 24

Vincent (season 2) – January 24

WCW The Great American Bash (Season 1) – January 24

See No Evil (Season 4) – January 25

WWE Where Are They Now? (Season 1) – January 25

Wrestlemania Rewind (Season 1) – January 27

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – January 29

WWE Armageddon (Season 1) – January 31

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include all of the Harry Potter films and Poker Face.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Chaos Walking – January 2

Gretel & Hansel – January 2

Infidel – January 2

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow – January 2

Censor – January 3

Locusts – January 4

Cross the Line – January 10

Lethal Weapon 4 – January 15

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – January 15

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets – January 15

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban – January 15

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire – January 15

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix – January 15

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince – January 15

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 – January 15

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – January 15

Passengers – January 19

How It Ends – January 20

10 Cloverfield Lane – January 21

Reaching Distance – January 26

The Confessions – January 30

Slam – January 31

What new shows are out on Stan?

Black Snow (Season 1) – January 1

Lego DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1) – January 1

Baywatch – January 1

Doctor Who: New Year’s Day 2022 Special: Eve of the Daleks – January 2

Your Honor (Season 2) – January 14

Godfather of Harlem (Season 3) – January 17

Transfusion – January 20

Poker Face (Season 1) – January 27

Honour (Season 1) – January 27

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month.

What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?

Big Nate – January 13

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2) – January 16

Teen Wolf: The Movie – January 27

– January 27 Wolfpack (Season 1) – January 27

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, January is looking super dry. The streaming service has only told us about two flicks it’s getting next month.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Sorry About the Demon – January 19

The Lair – January 26

