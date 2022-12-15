What’s Going on Here?

Regular visitors to the Gizmodo homepage will see some changes today. We’ve changed some colours, moved some things around, and tweaked some layouts. If you’ve been visiting Gizmodo.com for more than two decades, as I have, you probably have questions. Here are the answers.

We made these changes in order to unearth more of our journalism, and make the homepage a little easier for you to use. We’re publishing a lot these days, and that meant many of our stories didn’t get time on our old homepage. They were hard to find unless you knew where to look. So the new design has more links to our latest news — chronologically and by section.

We also wanted to help fans of Gizmodo, Earther, and all of our sections find their content a little easier. We’ve added an area just a short scroll down the homepage where you can always find those verticals when you want them.

We’re not revolutionising things here. This isn’t a reboot. It’s a tweak meant to make the site clearer and help you find our content. And it’s a work in progress. We’re going to continue to tweak it as the day goes on, and the week. So I’m eager to get your feedback. What do you like? What don’t you like? What works, what else could we do? Let me know in the comments.