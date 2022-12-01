Our Favourite 8-Port USB Charger Is Almost 50% Off Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From powerbanks to desk fans and wireless earbuds, it seems like we all have an abundance of devices but never enough wall sockets. If you know someone who’s in desperate need of some help wrangling all of their cables, then consider this USB charging station by AUTENS as a stocking stuffer that will allow you to charge up to eight devices at the same time.

Instead of choosing between which device you need more, this gadget allows you to juice them all simultaneously. You won’t have to worry about buying any more wall adapters or scouring your house for new sockets to plug into.

This AUTENS 8-port USB charging station has been marked down to $38.95 (usually $75.99) and is a must-have if your devices are constantly competing for a spot on your power board. If you think about it, this means that this charging superstar is almost half price right now.

What can this USB charging station do?

Not only does the AUTEN USB charging dock come in handy as a one-stop shop for all of your charging needs, but it even features a USB-C charging port in addition to its seven regular USB outlets.

Since most of us tend to kick our power boards out of sight, it can be annoying to feel your way down the sides of your bed as you try to switch your adapters. Or, if you like your power board front and centre, we guarantee that this USB charging station will take up half the desk space and look significantly better than your bulky, yellowed power board.

Looks aside, this charger packs a powerful punch. With eight ports, this USB charging dock can pump 40 watts of power into eight different devices simultaneously at full speed. Plus, it features QC 3.0 fast charging, so you can juice up all of your devices together in two hours flat.

Perhaps our favourite feature is its LCD digital display that shows each charging port’s current status. This is super handy if you want to know how far along your device has charged at a glance.

Shop it here for a limited time at $38.95.