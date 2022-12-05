Updates From The Marvels, The Flash, The Acolyte, and More

Guy Ritchie wants to start shooting the live-action Hercules soon. Get a close look at Blue Beetle’s titular mysterious insect in a new poster. Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t believe in werewolves in a new Teen Wolf clip. Plus, Daredevil: Born Again and Loki casting. Spoilers now!

Hercules

During a recent appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia (via Screen Daily), Guy Ritchie revealed he’d like to direct Disney’s live-action Hercules sometime “within the next year”:

I want to be as busy as I fucking can [be]. I used to make one movie a year; I’d quite like to make three movies a year. Because I like it, it’s not hard work for me. Even coming here, we wrapped filming at 04.30, you’re on a plane an hour later; you’re here, you start working, you go on a plane, I’ll land, I’ll go back to work. As long as you’re not playing with jet-lag too aggressively, I’m fucking happy doing that.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is alleged to run just 86 minutes long, according to a new report from video game podcaster Jeff Gerstmann on Twitch. [Comic Book]

Blue Beetle

DC has released its first poster for the Blue Beetle movie coming next year.

Check out the first poster for DC's live-action Blue Beetle film, set to release in 2023!



For more: https://t.co/lg46VTbMuZ pic.twitter.com/xbdASmJyhu — IGN (@IGN) December 3, 2022

The Flash

Relatedly, leaked promotional art reveals Barry’s improved Flash costume, cobbled together from whatever he could find in Micheal Keaton’s Batcave.

The Marvels

Meanwhile, a tie-in Hot Wheels car gives us a new look at Captain Marvel’s updated suit in The Marvels.

Promo | Brie et Iman Vellani dans le nouvel art promotionnel The Marvels pour la collection de voitures Hot Wheels pic.twitter.com/ZgVS7fnqLL — Brie Larson France ✵ (@LarsonBrieFR) December 2, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick wears a necktie of bullets on a new poster for Chapter 4.

New poster for ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/KWKP8O1uTN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2022

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Paramount+ has also released a full trailer for its Teen Wolf movie premiering January 26.

The pack is back to stop a terrifying evil in Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf: The Movie is coming exclusively to #ParamountPlus on January 26. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/XVAuMiB8ze — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 4, 2022

Daredevil: Born Again

Deadline reports Michael Gandolfini has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in a currently undisclosed role. However, the outlet suggests “it’s possible he plays an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.”

Loki

Deadline also reports Kate Dickey (Game of Thrones’ Lysa Arryn) has joined the second season of Loki in an undisclosed villain role.

Moonhaven

According to Deadline, AMC+ has “reversed its decision” to renew Moonhaven for a second season.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

In conversation with TechRadar, star Dafne Keen confirmed The Acolyte will be Star Wars’ first ever “Sith-led” TV series.

I can tease that it’s a prequel. No, I mean, as you know, it’s set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it’s kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It’s a Sith-led story, which has never been done before.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman also promised The Sandman’s second season will introduce additional members of The Endless in a new video for Netflix Brazil.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Disney+ has released seven character posters for its Natural Treasure TV series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Ghosts

Sam and Jay make a new hire in the synopsis for “The Perfect Assistant,” the January 5 episode of Ghosts.

Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

[Spoiler TV]

Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar refuses to believe she saw a werewolf in a new clip from Wolf Pack.

You never know what's lurking in the shadows. Join the pack when #WolfPackSeries premieres January 26 only on @paramountplus. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/U4I9ClRy49 — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) December 4, 2022

Alice in Borderland

Finally, Netflix’s Alice in Borderland returns for a second season on December 22.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ifgEQCevYcWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.