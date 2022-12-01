Updates From the Mario Movie, The Flash, and More

Dwayne Johnson just keeps hyping up his new Christmas movie Red One. Elsewhere in the festive cinematic universe, David Harbour’s bloody Santa reigns in new Violent Night pictures. Plus, a new look at Disney+’s manga adaptation Gannibal. ‘Tis the season for some spoilers!

Cocaine Bear

During a screening of the recent trailer attended by /Film, Elizabeth Banks revealed Cocaine Bear includes a scene “like a mini Fast & Furious but one of the cars is a bear.”

When I read this sequence in the script, I remember thinking, ‘I want to make like a mini Fast & Furious but one of the cars is a bear. And the other car is an ambulance driven by idiots.

The Red One

Dwayne Johnson revealed a new behind-the-scenes image from his mysterious “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that imagines a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre” film, The Red One.

An absolutely wild past month of shooting our new Christmas franchise known as RED ONE🎅🏾 Our movie is a big, fun, action packed and fresh new take on Christmas Lore 🛷🎄☃️🎬😈🎅🏾 Think JUMANJI meets MIRACLE ON 34TH ST meets HOBBS & SHAW with a dash of HARRY POTTER and sprinkled on top with my all time favourite Christmas movie, ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE… let all that sink in 🤣❤️🎅🏾 ❄️ Long hours and this talented crew is working their butts off and making a good one. More to come. Back to work. RED ONE🎅🏾

The Flash

Ezra Miller’s The Flash now has a logo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Illumination has released six new character posters for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Violent Night

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Violent Night. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Universal

Photo: Universal

Photo: Universal

Photo: Universal

Troll

We also have a new poster for Troll, available to steam today on Netflix.

Bed Rest

Ordered to mandatory bed rest, a bored pregnant woman (Melissa Barrera) begins to believe ghosts are after her unborn child in the trailer for Bed Rest, a new horror film from Lori Evans Taylor (writer of the upcoming Final Destination 6).

Snow Monster vs Ice Shark

A tremendously large Yeti does battle with a much smaller “ice shark” in the trailer for Snow Monster vs Ice Shark.

One Piece

Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu has been cast as Lucky Roux in the live-action One Piece series.

Ballmastrz: Rubicon!/King Star King !/!/!

According to Comic Book, Adult Swim has ordered Ballmastrz: Rubicon!, a “high octane adventure” set in the world of the post-apocalyptic sports series, as well as new instalment of King Star King !/!/! Both specials plan to air this February.

Gannibal

Disney+ hosts a rare horror-thriller murder mystery series with the trailer for Gannibal, based on the manga by Masaaki Ninomiya.

His Dark Materials

Finally, the BBC has released a new trailer for the final season of His Dark Materials.

