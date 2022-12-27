Updates From Deadpool 3, Avatar 3, and More

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie may have found its stars. There’s a lot of blood in Evil Dead Rise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writer Josh Miller teases Shadow’s villainous inspirations. Plus, a look at the Star Trek: Prodigy finale, and new pictures from Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. Spoilers now!

Five Nights at Freddy’s

According to ComicBook, it was recently revealed by Twitch streamer Dawko that Josh Hutcherson will play protagonist Mike Schmidt in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie opposite Matthew Lillard as the villainous William Afton.

Deadpool 3

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy program (via Coming Soon), Hugh Jackman confirmed Deadpool 3 won’t undo the events of Logan since “science” is involved.

And then we made Logan, and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back, because…it’s science. And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans, too.

Avatar 3

In conversation with Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Amanda Silver stated fans “can’t imagine” the different clans and worlds yet to be revealed in Avatar 3.

You have this kind of deeply relatable series of dynamics, inter-family, interpersonal, inter-clan, played out on these incredibly inflated scales of different worlds. The clans that you’re going to meet and the worlds that you’re going to find on Pandora — you can’t even imagine what they are. Just like the tulkun were a revelation for this movie, there’s lots more of that stuff to come. It’s incredibly exciting, the story that happens to the Sullys. You couldn’t predict it.

Evil Dead Rise

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director Lee Cronin revealed “6,500 litres” of fake blood were spilled in the making of Evil Dead Rise.

I had to hire an industrial kitchen to create the amount of blood we needed. When I was checking out, I had to warn the landlord, ‘You’re going to find bloody handprints all over the apartment – but they’re not real, honest!’

It Takes Two

Violent Night co-writer Josh Miller also spoke to Coming Soon about adapting It Takes Two into a feature film he describes as a cross between Liar Liar and Alice in Wonderland.

I mean, in some ways, it’s the fact that it’s so obvious — at least to us and all the people involved in making it — what the premise is. You don’t need your hot take on ‘how do you adapt It Takes Two?’ It’s basically a movie premise about two parents who are bickering, and their kid, Liar Liar-style, makes a wish and sends them on this big Toy Story meets Alice in Wonderland meets Wizard of Oz kind of adventure. Not to imply there aren’t hurdles since it is a video game that’s 16 hours of gameplay and you have to figure out how to turn that into a 100-minute movie. That was what first drew us to it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Screenwriter Josh Miller compared Shadow the Hedgehog to characters like Worf and Drax during a recent interview with Coming Soon.

That was a big challenge with us and Jeff [Fowler] and Toby [Ascher], breaking the story for Sonic 3 and, obviously, they’ll murder us if we reveal too much, but with a character like Knuckles it very quickly was easy to see how we’d make Knuckles work so you can take him seriously, but he can also be funny since this is a Sonic the Hedgehog movie. You look to characters like Worf from Star Trek: The Next Generation or Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s easier to wrap your head around that with Shadow, again, because he’s not really supposed to be that funny. I’m trying to think of what we can say since we can’t reveal anything.

Scream VI

Ghostface celebrates the holidays on a new Scream VI poster.

Cocaine Bear

Meanwhile, a Cocaine Bear snow globe shakes things up on a new motion poster.

Are you having a white Christmas this year? pic.twitter.com/pL6aORx89G — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) December 25, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4

Empire Magazine also has a couple of new images of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

A new look at ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/uXYRC9B93B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2022

A new look at Keanu Reeves in ‘JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/UADJoL1RRD — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) December 14, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Elsewhere, Rachel Zegler dances in the snow with Lotta Losten on the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Tomorrow Job

A team of thieves “use a time travel drug to trade places with their future selves” in order “to pull off heists” in the trailer for The Tomorrow Job, available on VOD January 17.

Nightmare at Precinct 84

A supernatural ice cream man is behind several missing person reports in the trailer for Nightmare at Precinct 84, a new horror anthology coming next year.

The DCU

James Gunn denied the rumour DC has cancelled its plans for a Green Lantern series at HBO Max.

Fake. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 26, 2022

The Mandalorian

Coming Soon has a short synopsis for the third season of The Mandalorian.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Doctor Who

The BBC has four new images from Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary special airing next year.

Junji Ito Maniac

Netflix has also released a couple of new pieces of promotional artwork for Junji Ito Maniac.

JUNJI ITO MANIAC se estrena el 19 de enero en Netflix, y el maestro del horror japonés nos regala una nueva ilustración. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cWoR0a1u2n — Animetrends (@AnimetrendsLA) December 23, 2022

Vous allez en perdre la tête.



Maniac : Anthologie macabre, par Junji Ito, le 19 janvier. pic.twitter.com/8HsWWbPwV4 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 21, 2022

Star Trek: Prodigy

ComicBook has a few new images from “Supernova, Part 2,” the conclusion of Star Trek: Prodigy’s season one finale. Click through to see the rest.

Star Trek: Picard

Terry Matalas also shared a clip of Stephen Barton’s new Titan theme from the third season of Star Trek: Picard.

A tiny, tiny sneak listen of Stephen Barton’s Titan theme (Unmixed live recording with cropped video to avoid spoilers!) Happy Holidays! #startrekpicard

National Treasure: Edge of History

Spoiler TV has synopses for the sixth, seventh and eighth episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History.

Frenemies Not knowing who’s good and who’s bad, Jess works with Billie and deciphers a hundreds-year-old clue that points to a famous 18th century landmark, and together they plan an impossible heist during an historic reenactment to retrieve the next piece of the treasure map. But things don’t go as planned, and Jess is ultimately faced with the most difficult decision of her life.

Point of No Return Jess sacrifices everything to confront her dad’s killer to find the last piece of the map. But that meeting rocks her world as she learns that nothing is what’s expected on a treasure hunt, propelling her to make a dangerous decision that could land her in prison for life.

Family Tree It’s a matter of life and death when Jess and her friends embark on their most impossible caper yet. Meanwhile, Liam teams up with his grandpa’s home care nurse, Myles, in a desperate attempt to bring down Billie and her secret organisation before they harm Jess.

Ghosts

Sasappis falls in love in the synopsis for the January 12 episode, “The Family Business.”

Sam gives relationship advice to her and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), ignoring Hetty’s warning not to get too close to “the help.” Also, Sasappis strikes up a romance with Jessica (Nichole Sakura), the ghost who lives in Freddie’s car, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Fantasy Island

A cat lady wants to know how her beloved pet feels about her in “Tara and Jessica’s High School Reunion/Cat Lady,” the January 2 season premiere of Fantasy Island.

Longtime best friends, Tara and Jessica, want to rule their 30th High School Reunion, but their plans go sideways when everyone is forced to tell the truth. Andi wants to know if her cat BoBo loves her as much as she loves him. Roarke juggles a secret romance, as Ruby and Gina spend more time together in the all-new “Tara and Jessica’s High School Reunion/Cat Lady” season premiere episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-201) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

