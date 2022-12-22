‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
All the Upcoming 2023 Movies That We Actually Care About

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 2 hours ago: December 22, 2022 at 3:03 pm
All the Upcoming 2023 Movies That We Actually Care About
Four movies with confirmed release dates in 2023 in Australia. Image: Gizmodo Australia

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia. Head over here for all the movies still to come before the end of 2022.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything confirmed so far for January.

New movies coming out in January 2023

  • Mummies (animation) on January 5
  • M3GAN on January 12
  • Untitled Warner Bros event film on January 12
  • Babylon on January 19

New movies coming out in February 2023

New movies coming out in March 2023

New movies coming out in April 2023

New movies coming out in May 2023

New movies coming out in June 2023

New movies coming out in July 2023

  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (part 1) on July 13
  • Coyote vs ACME on July 20
  • Barbie on July 20
  • Oppenheimer on July 20
  • The Marvels on July 27

New movies coming out in August 2023

  • Haunted Mansion on August 10
  • Blue Beetle on August 17
Image: DC

New movies coming out in September 2023

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) on September 7
  • The Nun 2 on September 7
  • Untitled A Quiet Place on September 13
  • Untitled DC film on September 21
  • Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 28
Image: Nickelodeon

New movies coming out in October 2023

  • Untitled Exorcist film on October 12

Here’s the spider walk scene from the original flick to tie you over for now.

New movies coming out in November 2023

  • Blade on November 2
  • Dune Part 2 on November 2
  • Trolls 3 on November 30

Here’s the trailer from Dune.

New movies coming out in December 2023

  • Wonka on December 14
  • Untitled Star Trek film on December 21
  • Star Wars Rogue Squadron on December 21
  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 26

Some more Timothée Chalamet courtesy of this Access YouTube account.

What’s releasing in 2024?

  • The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11
  • A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7
  • Untitled Godzilla Vs. Kong on March 14
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28
  • Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on April 11
  • If on June 13
  • Despicable Me 4 on June 20
  • Mission Impossible 8 on June 27
  • Untitled Transformers animation on July 18
  • Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19
  • Distant TBA

If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

