‘Tis the Season for Twitter to Be Glitchin’

It’s the holiday season, a time when tech news is scarce and shitposting abundant. But now, we’ve had our shitposting taken from us. My friends, Twitter is glitching.

I use Tweetdeck, which is rolling through posts like normal, notifications from last night are listed and the same can be said for the Gizmodo Australia Twitter account.

But head out of this tight curation and things are glitching over at the Elon Musk social media site.

Users (me included) can’t access notifications.

At first I thought this was just isolated to me and my absolutely terrible NBN today.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 29, 2022

Users are reporting issues with their newsfeed, for me, it’s just showing posts older than 12 hours and nothing new (although this could be ignored as a symptom of the glitch and instead just the trash way tweets are displayed nowadays).

As I was writing this article I was booted from Twitter on the web, being asked to sign in despite seconds prior being logged in. Over on the mobile app, it’s much the same story.

Chief twit Elon Musk is yet to make a PSA about what’s going on, but perhaps even he can’t shitpost, despite paying $61 billion for the privilege.

We’ll update this article with any information on the Twitter glitch once it becomes available. See you over at Mastodon.